Many holiday flights to Rhodes have been cancelled. But some Germans still get on the plane to the Greek island. And explain why.

Kassel/Rhodes – Rhodes is on fire – but holidaymakers are still flying to the Greek island, which is currently being hit by forest fires. Because of the record heat, the fire brigade in some parts of the island currently has no rest. Many holiday flights have been canceled because of the disaster, but not all.

Tour operators cancel many flights to Rhodes – but holidaymakers fly there despite the risk of forest fires

At Hamburg Airport, some passengers boarded the plane to Rhodes. And explained why they are doing this despite the recent developments on the Greek island. A family Voss gave to the Picture stated that she could not cancel because otherwise she would have to bear the costs. “We want to go to the north of the island, nobody has been evacuated there yet,” said the vacationers. A wedding photographer at Dresden Airport decided to fly despite the cancellation of the celebration. She has now “packed the suitcase full of respirators for friends,” said the woman.

Tour operators also reacted to the crisis. At the beginning of the week, DER Touristik extended the period during which the company does not want to offer any trips to the endangered areas. All trips to the south of Rhodes would now be canceled up to and including arrival on Saturday (July 29). The same applies to stays in hotels that are in the official warning zone on the Greek island of Corfu. Organizer FTI canceled all trips to Rhodes up to and including Wednesday (July 26).

There is a fire in the holiday paradise of Greece: travelers who are now, for example, in the south-east of the island of Rhodes just want to go home. One question is who pays for any extra costs incurred. © Petros Giannakouris/AP/dpa

The German Travel Association (DRV) announced on Monday: “The tour operators are using numerous special flights today, tomorrow and Wednesday to bring the passengers affected by the evacuations back home.” The tour operators are therefore using chartered aircraft and also use free seats on regular flights. Some guests would also be taken by ferry to Athens or Turkey to travel home from there, it said.

Firefighting planes fight the flames on Rhodes – winds fan the fire

In the southeast of Rhodes, a major fire was still out of control despite the massive use of firefighting aircraft and helicopters. About half of the 19,000 people who had to leave their hotels in Rhodes on Saturday (July 22) were estimated to have either left or been put back into hotels on Monday.

Firefighting planes and helicopters tried to contain the fires in the southeast of the island on Monday (July 24). Firefighting planes from Turkey and helicopters from Egypt were deployed there to reinforce the Greeks. Strong winds fanned the flames again and again, as a spokesman for the fire department said. However, tourists are not in danger because they were brought to safety in the north of the island on Saturday. According to estimates, around 9,500 people were still housed in halls and schools or taken in by private individuals on Monday.

Rhodes forest fires: Foreign Office supports vacationers from Germany

German vacationers are supported on the island by the Foreign Office. The ministry is in contact with Greek authorities and German tour operators, a spokeswoman said on Monday in Berlin. The federal government’s crisis management team met in the afternoon. A spokeswoman for the interior ministry said the federal police were helping tourists return to Germany. German firefighters who had been on site have since returned.

Not only in Greece, too there have been wildfires in Canada recently. On board a flight from Greece to Germany, however, there was a medical emergency on the approach: The captain was suddenly incapacitated. (cgsc with dpa)