During the celebrations in Spain, the toasts multiply, and are in the center of (almost) everything. Some like to do them with beer, others with wine … and there may be those who choose a juice thinking that it is healthier. Indeed, a natural fruit juice will always be healthier than any drink that contains alcohol, although in what It refers to the glycemic peakthere are some caveats.

In most cases, we think that alcohol like wine or beer will not affect our blood glucose levels too much, since It is not a especially ‘sweet’ drink Not with too much graduation. Well, that detail is not too significant according to experts, since alcohol is loaded with carbohydrates that later transform into sugar in our body.

Beer, carbohydrates queen and glycemia peaks

Beer is not as harmless as it seems. Istock

Against what it might seem, and although a priori its sugar content is not significant, beer takes the palm in terms of amount of carbohydrates (compared to wine or natural fruit juice). If you take more than one beer a day, you must keep in mind that the glycemic peak will rise above normal, Although a priori seems a ‘harmless’ drink As far as sugars are concerned.

As if that were not enough, beer (and alcohol in general) contains many calories, which makes it contraindicated in weight loss plans. But even more. Beer is responsible for glycemia peaks, which can then quickly become hypoglycemia, so it is more difficult to control. It is a kind of Noria that goes up first, to lower drastically after. By far, experts point to beer as the great enemy to fight to control the Blood sugar levels.

As a general rule a beer has between 10 and 15 grams of carbohydrates (unless we are facing a light beer, which is around 3 and 6 grams, or a craft beer, which can go to 20 grams sometimes). To compensate for the effects of beer consumption, climbing sugar and causing hypoglycemia later, it is important that we remain hydrated, that we ensure a good food intake before, and that we control the amount of beers.





What happens to our glucose levels if we drink wine?

A glass of red wine in a winery. Getty images

The first thing we must keep in mind is that not all wines in the same way affect our body. For example, the so -called ‘dry’ usually contain much less sugar; Sweets and semi -spacing however glycemic indices alter more. Of all existing varieties, dry red wine is the most moderate option. The sweets, meanwhile, raise sugar immediately.

Despite this, wine (in moderation) will always be a better option to control glucose levels than beer. Our digestive system decomposes carbohydrates in glucose, which is absorbed by the bloodstream. From there, the insulin, hormone that secretes the pancreas and that helps the glucose of the blood to enter the cells and provide them with the necessary energy.

The problem arises when the body fails to produce enough insulin, or does it in a defective way. Then, glucose accumulates in blood and causes the dreaded hyperglycemia (sugar climb). A recent study carried out by the American Diabetes Associationreveals that drinking wine could even reduce blood sugar. The key is in quantity: A glass a day brings antioxidantsand polyphenols, but beyond, the effects are reversed.





Orange juice: a blood sugar pump

Orange juice, eliminating fiber, makes the rapid glycemic peak rise Getty images

Fruit juices in general, and orange in particular, are healthier than alcohol, there is no doubt about that. However, with regard to glucose peaks, Eliminate fruit fiberjuices make sugar quickly in the blood. The contribution of vitamin C is guaranteed, and also of other healthy properties, as well as the necessary energy … but sugar suffers a true (and advisable) sucks with juices.

Thus, nutrition experts recommend, fundamentally, take several pieces of fruit per day but whole, not squeezed, to obtain the same amount of energy, but much less sugar. When ingesting the fiber with the fruit, the entry of blood glucose slows down, and the process becomes much more natural, while avoiding blood glucose peaks.

