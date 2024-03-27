What doesn't add up in the mysterious disappearance of Edoardo Galli and what emerged from a check in his home

It's now been 7 long days since Edoardo Galli he disappeared while he was going to school. His parents and all his family members say they are desperate, as they only want to hug him again, but at the moment there is no more news of him.

The 17-year-old was described by everyone as a fairly calm boy, he has good grades at school, he is top of the class and one of his teachers spoke about him saying that he is also one of the most mature. Until that day they never noticed any signs from him that could make one think of a tragedy.

Edoardo Galli passed away last year Thursday 21 March. Like every morning, however, he left his home Colic. He had to arrive in the municipality of Morbegno, in the province of Sondrio, to go to school. However, from the investigations it emerged that he never entered the institute and would also have taken a train in the direction of Milan.

From what emerged he would have turned off the phone only a few minutes after leaving home and he never entered school. The parents, not seeing him return and not even being able to hear him, immediately responded be alarmed. For this reason they went to the barracks to report his disappearance.

The investigations into the mysterious disappearance of Edoardo Galli

From investigations in his home, it emerged that a sleeping bag and also his passport with dual citizenship, Italian and Russian, his mother's country of origin. Furthermore, there would also have been a sighting in the area of Bergamo.

The thing that also alarmed the agents was the searches done by the 17-year-old on the web before disappearing. He looked for how survive in the mountains and also how to create a shelter. As usual in these cases, the searches started promptly and involved many men.

In these last few days they have been concentrating on Morbegno, around Alpe Giumello. They are using cameras and drones and have also asked for help from some passers-by and experts in the area.