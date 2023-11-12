It’s been a couple of weeks since it was released. Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and this has brought some quite interesting memes about the aspects of the characters, mainly one that was generated in a certain trailer in which bowser he falls even more in love with the princess Peach seeing her in elephant mode. And speaking of this, whenever they take the pachyderm’s power up there is a phrase that comes out in everyone’s ears, one that sounds like Wowie Zowie.

According to what has been discussed in various videos, this expression is like taking the expression of WOW to the square, something that goes beyond a conventional surprise, so then Mario and their friends are really shocked by the size they get when eating these elephant fruits. The best thing is that now it could become a recurring phrase in the franchise, this to leave the era of Mama Mia back, and thus the leap of the franchise is established.

Something that is worth mentioning regarding the subject is that this is not the first time that this phrase has been used, and apparently it is something that runs in the family, because although many of us have let it go unnoticed, Luigi He had already expressed himself like this during his third main adventure with the mansions. The moment he says Wowie Zowie It is specifically when he arrives with all his friends at that ghostly hotel where he will spend a night of pure scares and rescues.

For many players, this latest two-dimensional game in the franchise has meant a lot to players, since the creators have finally unleashed their ideas much further, that means things can turn into creative chaos that everyone will like. the users of nintendo switch. In fact, for many the elephant transformation is not that relevant compared to what the seeds have to offer in terms of level alteration.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. Wonder It is now available.

Via: N.T.

Editor’s note: The truth is, it’s good that these phrases clarify, although really the meaning would have been cool to the player’s interpretation, just as it has happened with some Splatoon phrases. In short, it is a good game that we received last October.