Most people tend to worry when they see a different shade on their urineso it is very important to know the meaning of each colorthe clarity and even the smell to better understand your health.

He urine color can vary from pale yellow to dark amber, due to urochrome, a byproduct of the normal breakdown of red blood cells

As cells age, they break down and produce urochrome, which is filtered by the kidneys and gives urine its color, although its intensity is a direct reflection of each person's hydration levels.

Keep in mind that ideally your urine should be clear enough to read text through, and it is very important to find a balance.

Drinking too much water can cause overhydrationwhich dilutes the vital electrolytes and can cause water poisoning, a rare but quite serious illness that reduces sodium levels in the blood to dangerous lows.

Not constantly, not drinking enough water can lead to dehydration, fatigue, and poor cognitive and physical performance.

What does urine color mean?

vibrant yellow

All B vitamins They can turn urine a vibrant yellow hue, but this is harmless and a good reminder of how diet and supplements can influence bodily functions.

Dark brown or tea color

Urine that is dark brown in color and resembles tea may be a sign that you are not consuming enough water, since if you have drunk too much liquid and the urine continues to be dark, it may be a sign of liver problems or other health problems.

red or pink

There are certain foods like beets or berries that can cause your urine to turn red or pink, but if you notice that your urine remains red or pink over time it may mean that there is blood in it and it is important that you do not ignore it. that change, you should talk to a doctor about it.

Blue or green

Although it may surprise many, blue or green urine is due to certain types of medications or food dyes.

Remember that urine usually has a mild odor, but strong or unusual odors may indicate a problem.