No one can deny the progress made in our country thanks to the work carried out by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) not only throughout the centenary life of its current coat of arms and motto, but also as a Royal and Pontifical University for five centuries.

In its purposes and objectives, it seeks to implement methods and means that make secondary and higher education accessible to broad social sectors, preserving national identity while encouraging the plurality and unity of universal culture.

Faced with those who claim to consider these contributions non-existent or weak, we Mexicans reaffirm our trust in the gravitation that education has in society, its weight and density, as well as its transforming effects, which make it possible for social mobility, tolerance, respect and work are the means to reach a better society that lives in freedom, democracy, welfare and social justice.

Whoever attacks the National University is attacking the people, because between them there is an indissoluble common thread: while the people guide and define education, in turn, they are guided by education and it is this that sows the projects that must be promoted to solve the serious and great national problems.

In an undeniable exercise of responsibility, transparency and accountability, on April 19 in the Chamber of Deputies we received its 2021 Annual Account, which details the planning and application of public resources that the nation grants to the highest house of studies for the fulfillment of its substantive tasks, highlighting that two thirds of the resources it receives are destined for teaching, which allowed UNAM to have an enrollment of almost 367 thousand students, from high school to postgraduate.

This without losing sight of the fact that the University generates more than a third of the national scientific production and that it is responsible for the operation of fundamental services such as the National Seismological.

If there is something to say to UNAM, it is thank you: thank you for your unwavering commitment to Mexico; thank you for preparing professionals with a deep social conscience, who are agents of change in their families and in their communities; thank you for being the critical conscience of the nation and for always being present in the achievements, but also in the tragedies and in the most difficult moments that the country has experienced, making available your capacity, knowledge, experience and vision in favor of the highest interests of the nation.

In the severe economic, social and security crisis that Mexico is going through, one of the certainties we have is that its university is with it and we with it.