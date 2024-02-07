Home page politics

After the first primaries, Trump is ahead of his competitors for the presidential candidacy. The possibility of victory exists – who will be a member of the Trump Cabinet?

Washington DC – The race for the presidential nomination in the USA is in full swing. An expected result is emerging in the Republican primaries: Donald Trump will probably be for the Grand Old Party against the current president Joe Biden compete. In those counted so far Area codes Trump is clearly ahead of his most dangerous competitor Nikki Haley.

If Trump asserts himself in the primaries as expected and wins the race against Biden, a cabinet will have to be set up. Who could secure a place in Trump's ranks has been the subject of speculation for months. When composing his first cabinet, he relied primarily on appearances rather than political ability. Will Trump stick to this line?

“Loyalty Only” – What would President Trump’s Cabinet look like?

Political scientist Carl Cavalli believes it is unlikely that Trump will once again select his next government members based on their appearance. The Newsweek He said that this approach turned out to be a “disaster”. Rather, this time it would be “just loyalty, all the time.” As early as 2021, Trump is said to have subjected possible candidates for running mate to a loyalty test.

Two people are said to have already failed this test. Trump's relationship with his former Vice President Mike Pence deteriorated significantly after the storming of the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. At that time, a crowd, incited by Donald Trump, attacked the seat of the US Senate. The reason was Trump's allegations that the 2021 presidential election had been falsified by the Democrats.

Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows is also not considered for a government position. Loud Washington Post There are indications that he testified against his former boss in the federal trial over allegations of election fraud. In doing so, he will have lost Trump's trust.

List of possible members of the government under President Trump

Trump appears to be more cautious this time around when it comes to his possible cabinet picks. But who will pass Trump's loyalty test and be considered as a member of the government? Together with several experts Newsweek a list of potential members.

A list of possible candidates for Trump's cabinet:

JD Vance Senator from Ohio Vivek Ramaswamy Pharmaceutical entrepreneur and politically conservative activist Tim Scott Senator from South Carolina Elise Stefanik Congresswoman in New York Stephen Miller Former White House senior adviser

In contrast to his old cabinet, Trump seems to be limiting himself to at least experienced candidates for his government. But there is another characteristic that unites the people selected by the experts: They are all avowed Trump loyalists – even if some of them were opposing candidates in the race for the Republican presidential nomination. For example, Tim Scott, who, in Cavalli's opinion, “never seriously attacked” Trump.

The two opposing candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley also have a chance of getting a place in the Trump squad. After leaving the candidacy race, DeSantis began supporting Trump's campaign. Haley may even be headed for vice president, says Jay Oliver, a conservative political commentator. But it remains to be seen whether Trump will choose his most stubborn competitor. (nhi)