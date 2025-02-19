02/19/2025



Updated at 7:5:00 p.m.





Negotiations between the United States and Ukraine are taking an indecipherable course. This Wednesday, Trump has called a “dictator” to a Zelenski who, in addition to deny “A Russian misinformation bubble”.

On February 3, shortly after the arrival of Donald Trump to power, US president said in a Fox interview that his country wanted “The equivalent of 500,000 million dollars in rare earths” for the support they had given him during the war, and that Ukraine had accepted him. Zelenski has assured that the support received is not “even closely” that amount.

Specifically, the Ukrainian president has pointed out that Washington had supplied some three years of war for some 67,000 million dollars in arms and 31.5 billion in direct support to the budget.

«You can’t call this 500,000 million dollars and ask us for that amount in minerals or something similar. I can’t sell our country”Zelenski said, which, on a visit to the Trump tower, did not rule out giving the United States a participation in the rare earths and critical minerals of the country.









Zelenski has assured that the combined help of the United States and the European Union added 200,000 million dollars Of a total of 320,000 million spent in defense during the war, so his government assumed around 120,000 million.

Trump’s conditions

A US agreement proposal, dated February 7 and published by the English media ‘The Telegraph’points out that the United States and Ukraine must create a joint investment fundthat guarantees that “the hostile parts to the conflict do not benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine.” kyiv He rejected this possibility Last Wednesday.

The fund function will also be to supervise all mineral resources. This It covers everything: ports, energy infrastructure, oil and gas, as well as the country’s future economic projects. It does not clarify what else could be included.

In the same, the United States stays with the 50% of recurring income that Ukraine receives for the extraction of its resources, in addition to 50% of the financial value of all the new licenses issued to third parties. “The agreement will be governed by the New York Law, without taking into account the principles of conflict of laws,” contemplates the text.

In addition, the document establishes that the United States will have Right of preference in the purchase of exportable minerables “in all future licenses.” Thus, Washington will have sovereign immunity and will be done with almost total control of the Ukrainian economy.

There is also a clause that gives the United States a «lien»On the income of its resources, which according to a source close to the negotiations, cited by ‘The Telegraph’, means«Páganos first and then feed your children.

Zelenski has assured that the proposed agreement did not contain security provisions that your country needs “urgently” to protect yourself from Russian aggression.