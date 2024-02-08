The Tigres UANL made their presentation in the first leg of the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 in front of Vancouver Whitecaps from Canadian territory and with the help of its historic scorer André-Pierre Gignac They were able to get the tie 1-1 in the last minutes of the match.
Fortunately for the team Robert Dante Siboldi They were able to get the advantage of the away goal, so to advance to the next round a goalless draw and any victory will give them their ticket.
But Vancouver Whitecaps They have not yet lost everything, so they will surely go on the attack with everything from the first minute, because if they score two goals, any draw or victory will give them the pass. It is worth mentioning that a 1-1 draw would make the match is decided from the penalty shootout.
On Wednesday, February 14 at 7:00 p.m. from the University Stadium, the San Nicolás de los Garza team will receive its counterpart from Vancouver Whitecapsa team that will finish the series prior to the start of the 2024 Major League Soccer season.
With his score against the Canadian team, the French striker, André-Pierre Gignac, reached 201 official goals with the Nuevo León institution. The account remains open for the 38-year-old attacker.
The feline team, for its part, will previously visit the Comarca Lagunera to face Matchday 6 of the Clausura 2024 tournament to face Santos Laguna this Saturday, February 10 at 9:10 p.m. from the TSM Corona.
