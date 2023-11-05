On an atypical afternoon in San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo León, Tigers received the Atlético San Luis to play the match corresponding to date number sixteen of the Mexican championship, at 5:00 p.m. The current champions of Mexico had not played at that time (at home) for almost twenty years.
Those led by Robert Dante Siboldi were always the ones who led the match, although Atlético San Luis did not leave them a table either. So much so that they went into halftime tying 0-0; It wasn’t until the fifty-eighth minute when André-Pierre Gignac made it 1-0 in favor of the university students.
Atlético San Luis tried but couldn’t. It was Tigres who seemed to still have control of the ball, but in the eighty-sixth minute the madness began. Vitinho made it 1-1; The visitors seemed to consider themselves well served. However, at minute ninety-one, Nicolás Ibañez scored 2-1 in favor of Tigres, unleashing the announcement in the ‘Volcán’.
The victory seemed already given for the Nicolaítas, and yet, at ninety-six, who a few years ago played for Tigres: Dieter Villalpando, took a strong shot from outside the area that hit the post and nailed it in, making it 2-2 definitive, leaving Tigres with twenty-nine units. Still as deputy leader, but without the future in his hands.
And it is no longer enough for Tigres to beat the America next Saturday, November 11 at the ‘Volcán’ Universitario to secure second place overall, since Stripedwhich is currently located below Tigres, as third, they still have a match pending that could put them above their staunch rival.
In short, what the ‘U’ needs is to beat América and for Club de Fútbol Monterrey to at least lose one of its three remaining games. Thus, even if the other two win, they would reach thirty-two units, and Tigres has a better goal difference.
