This Wednesday, the Tigres team drew 1-1 in the first leg of the semifinal against Rayados de Monterrey at the Universitario stadium.
In a highly contested game with few emotions, those led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi had their staunch rival on the rope, however, they let him live and achieved a tight tie that could put them in complications.
Now, the cats must throw all the meat on the spit to achieve victory by any means on the BBVA field. That is to say, the only thing that serves them is victory, a tie is of no use to them.
In the next 90 minutes tigers They need to go out and leave their hearts on the field to win the game, otherwise they would be eliminated and a failure would be consummated in this contest with chiaroscuro that they have experienced.
One of the good news for the Auriazules is that Diego Lainez and Sebastián Córdova are resuming their level of play that one day they were known to be and it is bearing fruit. Since the play-off game, both have been key pieces of the team and continue to make a difference in the league.
This is how Tigres only requires victory to advance to the grand final of Mexican soccer, where they would face the winner of the game between América and Chivas.
For now, you can enjoy the game next Saturday, May 20 at 7:06 p.m., on the BBVA pitch, and it will be broadcast on the FOX Sports signal.
