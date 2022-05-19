From the hand of the Argentine Julio Furch, Luis Reyes and the Colombian Julián Quiñones, the current champion #Atlas thrashed 3-0 to #Tigers in the Jalisco Stadium and is heading to the final of the #Closure2022. Will there be a comeback in the Volcano?#LeDamosAlasALaNoticia #LigaBBVAMX #LigaMX #Liguilla pic.twitter.com/ZVshDRf8Uj — Sports Flight (@Vuelo_Deportivo) May 19, 2022

Now, there is still hope for the royals to reach the grand final of Liga MX. Thanks to their position in the table, coming second in the semester, they would need to equalize the aggregate score with three touchdowns to be able to overcome the champions.

The face of Miguel Herrera and probably many Tigres fans after Atlas’ third goal…? Today they deleted the ? PLUS: https://t.co/woT2UeHXyI pic.twitter.com/k0qLZpgwHR – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) May 19, 2022

Those led by The lice they do not necessarily need to win on aggregate because the visiting goal criterion was removed for this championship, however, the biggest problem is that the foxes they haven’t conceded three goals since the 2021 Apertura final against Lion.

Arthur Du Leon | May 16, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 8:56 AM GMT+2 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | May 16, 2022 Benjamin War | May 16, 2022