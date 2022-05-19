Surprisingly, Tigres was beaten 3-0 by Atlas in the Jalisco Stadiumin the first leg semifinal of Clausura 2022, a score that perhaps the coach did not expect Michael Herrera. The felines’ task will be to come back from the series next Saturday at the University Stadium.
The Argentinian Julius Furch, Louis Reyes and the Colombian Julian Quinones were the executioners of the felines, while the French Andre-Pierre Gignacthe Colombian Luis Quinones and the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo little they could do to the front in favor of the university students.
Now, there is still hope for the royals to reach the grand final of Liga MX. Thanks to their position in the table, coming second in the semester, they would need to equalize the aggregate score with three touchdowns to be able to overcome the champions.
That would be the easiest way, however, if the Argentine’s pupils Diego Coca they dare to continue attacking and score a bit more, they would force the auriazules to score four goals, a scenario that would look more complicated, since the red and blacks are the best defense in the tournament.
Those led by The lice they do not necessarily need to win on aggregate because the visiting goal criterion was removed for this championship, however, the biggest problem is that the foxes they haven’t conceded three goals since the 2021 Apertura final against Lion.
Finally, the most worrying tigers it is who have only won one of their last six games, aside from only scoring two goals in the same number of duels, on Matchday 17 against Atlas and in Ida’s rooms before Blue Crossthanks to the Uruguayan Nicholas Lopez Already Jesus Duenasrespectively.
