Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 p.m.; field of the Universitario stadium, known by its people as: the 'Volcano'. The Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leóncurrent champions of the Liga Mx, received the Eagles of America in the duel corresponding to the first leg of the final for the Mexican championship.
Those led by Robert Dante Siboldi took to the field with the aim of gaining an important advantage against América, which would bring them closer to fulfilling their dream of becoming two-time Mexican soccer champion. Something that only Pumas, León and Atlas have achieved.
América, for its part, would try to get an at least favorable result from San Nicolás that would allow them to close at home more calmly and thus achieve the fourteenth star on the field of the Azteca stadium, where in December 2019 they saw their team lose the final , precisely against a team from Monterrey: the Rayados.
In a match in which the fear of not losing was stronger than the desire to win, Tigres and América tied 1-1 in the duel corresponding to the first leg of the final for the Apertura 2023. The azulcremas went ahead by way of the maximum penalty, with a goal from Henry Martin. Tigres, for its part, tied the score through a dead ball, with an accurate header by Ozziel Herrera.
It is important to remind everyone that the away goal rule does not count in the final for the Mexican championship. Therefore, if Tigres wants to become champion, they must win at the Azteca stadium, whether in regular time, in aggregate or from the eleven steps.
