The playoffs for the round of 16 began in the Concacaf Champions Cup and one of the most anticipated matches was Tigres vs Orlando City; However, the match disappointed in emotions and left the series tied 0-0.
The team of Robert Dante Siboldi They came out with a luxury line-up, led by Guido Pizarro, Carioca and Gignac, but they were barely able to try on goal once and preferred not to risk to resolve everything in the second leg.
Given this result, one of the main doubts among fans has to do with the tiebreaker criteria and what the teams need. UANL Tigers to advance round.
For this edition of the Concachampionsthe first tie-breaking criterion maintains the away goal, so any team that scores goals away from home will have an advantage if there is a tie on the aggregate score.
After the 0-0 draw between Tigers and Orlando Cityif the Monterrey team wants to advance to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cupmust win by one goal difference, or wait with another 0-0 and define the series on penalties.
If Orlando City score a goal at the Universitario Stadium, the possibility of overtime and penalties is eliminated, so Tigres must win the overall score no matter what.
In this way, the task looks “simple” for Siboldi, since they will only have to win at home against Orlando City; However, the pressure for the visiting goal could work against the Nuevo León team.
The return match between Tigers and Orlando City It will be played at the Universitario Stadium next Tuesday, March 12, at 8:30 at night, in central Mexico time. At this time the second leg will begin and will define the first team seeded in the quarterfinals.
