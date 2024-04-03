This Tuesday, after an electrical storm that delayed the duel, Tigers took his key to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The royal team was tied 1-1 by the Columbus Crew in it Lower.com Fieldso everything will have to be resolved next Tuesday, April 9 in the Volcano.
Just in the 18th minute, the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac He opened the scoreboard with a header from a pass from Diego Lainez. However, before finishing the first half, the local team achieved the tie with a shot inside the Uruguayan area. Diego Rossiafter Aidan Morris would take advantage of an error in the output. Even The Crew was left with ten men at 77' due to the expulsion of Morrisbut the cats could not take advantage of that advantage.
However, What does Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi's team need to advance to the semifinals? It is necessary to win by whatever overall score it is, whether 2-1, 3-2 or 4-3, because if they tie again 1-1 they could go to extra time and then penalties, but they do tie 2 -2, the winner would be the North American team because in this phase the away goal criterion is still valid.
The great advantage that the U of Nuevo León has is that throughout the local tournament it has not been defeated at home, adding three victories and two draws, while the Ohio team has one draw and one defeat in the visits of the 2024 season , although in the end, Tigers should not be trusted because it is the current champion of the MLS.
