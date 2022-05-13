Tigres got a valuable victory from the field of Aztec stadiumafter beating Cruz Azul by the minimum of Jesus Duenasin the first leg quarters of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.
The felines arrive with an advantage to play at home next Sunday, because with that goal obtained they can afford to keep the overall score in the same way and they would pass.
The only way the OR out of the Liguilla would be if it were a comeback on the global scoreboard, that is, that Machine dazzle and lead by two goals, although if he draws the aggregate 2-2, the position gives him the ticket.
However, knowing Michael Herrerawill not go out to defend himself and will seek to increase the advantage with the shelter of his people, although he will not be for the Vuelta when he is expelled, the same case as the Uruguayan Nicholas Lopez.
The cats will make things complicated for the Peruvian’s pupils John Reynosowho generated very little danger in front of the Argentine goal Nahuel Guzman and the few that there were were well tackled by El Paton.
It should be remembered that the visiting goal criterion was eliminated for this semester, leaving only the standings factor, where tigers has the advantage to be in the semifinals.
