Tigres got a valuable victory from the field of Aztec stadiumafter beating Cruz Azul by the minimum of Jesus Duenasin the first leg quarters of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.

Tigers won! The Felines took the lead in the series #4tosDeFinal before Cruz Azul. The ticket to ‘Semis’ will be defined on Sunday at ‘El Volcán’.#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #GritaMéxicoC22 pic.twitter.com/K9xX7ZDJJj – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) May 13, 2022

The only way the OR out of the Liguilla would be if it were a comeback on the global scoreboard, that is, that Machine dazzle and lead by two goals, although if he draws the aggregate 2-2, the position gives him the ticket.

Angel Romero!

He had the tie in this volley shot!#Blue Cross 0-1 tigers pic.twitter.com/l8nzvRQ0XL – Pure Cruz Azul (@pur0cruzazul) May 13, 2022

The cats will make things complicated for the Peruvian’s pupils John Reynosowho generated very little danger in front of the Argentine goal Nahuel Guzman and the few that there were were well tackled by El Paton.