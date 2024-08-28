Home World

Press Split

Meta is discontinuing its AR platform Meta Spark, which has enabled users to create creative augmented reality effects for Facebook and Instagram since 2017.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Threads and Co., recently announced that it will shut down its Meta Spark platform, formerly known as Spark AR. This decision affects many users who have used the platform since its launch in 2017 to create augmented reality (AR) experiences, such as masks and filters for social media apps. According to a report by NextG.tv The company also announced that it would discontinue Meta’s Workspace.

Meta is discontinuing its AR platform Meta Spark, which has enabled users to create creative augmented reality effects for Facebook and Instagram since 2017. © IMAGO/Beata Zawrzel

The end of Meta Spark: What was Meta Spark and what are the next steps?

Meta Spark was a user-friendly platform that allowed people without programming knowledge to create AR effects for meta apps like Instagram and Facebook The Meta Spark Studio, the heart of the platform, provided users with the tools to develop creative and interactive AR experiences. These effects have significantly changed and enriched the way users interact with social media.

Meta plans to shut down the platform completely on January 14, 2025. Content creators will have time to download their creations until then. However, from that point on, all third-party assets, i.e. effects not developed by Meta itself, will no longer be available. However, effects developed by Meta itself will still remain accessible.

Reasons for discontinuation and impact on Meta Spark users

According to Meta, the decision to discontinue Meta Spark was the result of a comprehensive review of the company’s strategies. An official statement said that the company will focus its investments on other business areas that have a higher priority. It appears that Meta Spark was no longer profitable enough to justify long-term support.

For the many developers and creatives who relied on Meta Spark, the platform’s closure represents a significant disruption. They must now either secure their existing AR effects or look for alternative platforms to continue their work. This decision could also impact the variety and creativity of AR experiences on social networks.