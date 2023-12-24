He The name “Hollywood” may make you think of glamor and fame, but Its origin dates back to a woman who had a lot of visionDaedia Wilcox. Born in Ohio into a farming family, she became “the mother of Hollywood,” leaving her mark on the city.

The history of the city dates back to 1886, when Daedia and her husband, businessman Harvey Wilcox, bought a farm of approximately 81 hectares located in southern California. The history of the name Hollywood is not known with certainty, although it is attributed to a train trip that Daedia took, where she met someone who mentioned her estate in Illinois, called “Hollywood”, a name that she presumably adopted. Other theories suggest that the name comes from a California tree in the Cahuenga Hills, as reported by UsTraveler.

According to the portal Read, its goal was to build a Christian community that loves art. Daeida designed a housing development called “Hollywook, California” and recorded it in the county registry. During all that time, iconic streets we know today, such as “Sunset Boulevard” were created, developments that brought new buyers to the area.

Hollywood's original name was longer

Nicknamed the 'mother of Hollywood', she created the city's first sidewalk on what is now Hollywood Boulevard, where the iconic Walk of Fame is located. Her vision shaped the expansion of luxurious summer mansions in the area, in addition to building the first public library in the area, among other spaces for the community.

Over the years, Hollywood became synonymous with the entertainment industry and the neighborhood that thousands call home. The famous sign, erected in 1923, initially read “Hollywoodland” as an advertisement for a real estate project. Although this never materialized due to the economic crises of the time, the sign, with its last four letters removed, became the iconic Hollywood emblem we know today.