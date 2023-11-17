It has long been believed that the name of the Golden State, California, derives from Latin, however, there is a line of research that has shown the relationship of this word with a novel from 1510, which, in turn, refers to the epic poem The Song of Roland. So, California, is a word that reflects fantasy, history and narrative.

When the Spanish arrived in America, in 1492, they were amazed by the various territories and passages, which were extremely different from those they were used to seeing in Europe. Medieval legends accompanied them as they made their way across the new continent, without really knowing what to expect. Thus, they were naming the places and trying to map their discoveries.

California, from Latin, “hot oven”



After taking Tenochtitlán, in central Mexico, the Spanish advanced towards the Pacific Ocean. By 1535, Hernán Cortés would arrive at the bay of La Paz, in what we know today as Baja California Sur.according to Carlos Alberto Gutiérrez Aguilar, in the article The name of California: the legendary heritagea, published in 1998, in the printed version of the Mexican magazine Seven days.

“Francisco Javier Clavijero, in his History of Antigua or Baja Californiamentions the version that the conqueror would have named the new land Warmth Fornax (‘hot oven’), ‘because of the great heat he felt there‘. But he himself cites a former Jesuit scholar, according to whom the word California derives from creek (‘small inlet of sea’, in old Spanish) and fornix (‘boveda’, in Latin), to refer to the famous arch of Cabo San Lucas,” says the author.

California, the name inspired by The Sergas de Espladián

Another version of the name of the Sunshine State dates back to fantasy and to 1510, when the author Garci Rodríguez de Montalvo included in the novel The sergas of Esplandiána fictitious place of this name. “Know that on the right hand of the Indies there is an island called California very close to one side of the Earthly Paradise; and it was populated by black women, without a man existing there, because they lived in the manner of the Amazons,” the text says.

“Spanish sailors, perhaps Cortés himself, then used California to name the enormous peninsula.who create an island, we do not know if with irony or with the imagination fired by dreams of pleasure and glory,” considers Jorge Wagensberg in the essay This is California!published on the site The countryin 2006.

California, derived from Califerne



Another approach to the origin of the term California dates back to the 11th century, four hundred years before the arrival of Europeans to America. “Appears for the first time in el Song of Roland either Roland’s Song“On the occasion of the defeat suffered by Emperor Charlemagne in the second half of the year 778, by the Moorish king of Zaragoza, on the border between Spain and France, Roland, nephew of Charlemagne, dies,” describes Southern California for Beginnerspublished by the government of said Mexican state, in 2015.

“My nephew is dead, who conquered so many lands, and now the Saxons and the Hungarians and the Bulgarians and so many enemy people will rebel against me, the Romans, those of Pulia and all those of Palermo and those of Africa and those of Califerne“says stanza 209, of the Song of Roland.

“Others suppose that the word comes from ‘Calyforno’ (lime kiln); from the Arabic ‘Califón’ (large land or long region); from ‘Colofón’ (region of resinous pines); ‘kala phornes’, ‘kala choranes’, ‘kalos phornia’”, describes the text from the Sudcaliforniano Institute of Culture.

The three parts of the origin of California



There are versions that the three origins of the word California, Califernethe island of California and Calida Fornaxthey really form a single path. “Let’s try a story compatible with all the evidence. The anonymous poet writes Califerne in 1090 because the word sounds good to him… and mysterious. Rodríguez de Montalvo takes it up again five centuries later to name a fictional paradise because the word sounds good, mysterious and adventurous. Cortés takes it up again because the word sounds good, mysterious, adventurous and because, in addition, it sounds like the omnipresent sensation of heat,” concludes Jorge Wagensberg.