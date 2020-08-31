There is one word in the Left Party these days: it will be “exciting” now. Not as exciting as in 2012, when the party had a drama convention in Göttingen and after that it wasn’t sure whether it would still exist a year later.

But the announced withdrawal of party chairmen Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger brings up the old fundamental questions again in a muted form. If the Erfurt party congress has to clarify the succession at the end of October, the conflict that has accompanied the left since its merger to form the East-West party will be renegotiated.

What a certain other party leader formulated as certainty stands here as a constant question in the background: Better not to govern than to govern wrongly?

In reality, the question has long since lost much of its sharpness. The left is ruling – in Thuringia, in Berlin, more recently in Bremen. It’s so quiet there that nobody makes a fuss about it, an insider notes with satisfaction – not even the competition.

For Thuringia, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Saxony-Anhalt, where the state parliaments will be re-elected in 2021 before the federal elections, the left pays off opportunities.

Wagenknecht’s withdrawal has calmed the party

There are a number of reasons why the dispute is no longer being conducted as vehemently as it was eight years ago when Gregor Gysi complained of “hatred” among party friends. Sahra Wagenknecht’s withdrawal has taken away a lot of potential for conflict.

The relative inner peace is also credited to the departing duo as a merit.

Riexinger, who was barely whipped through by the left Fundi wing around Oskar Lafontaine against the Realo and today’s parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch in a disturbing vote, has almost become a leftist in the government.

Get in position. Dietmar Gerhard Bartsch, Member of the Bundestag, Die Linke. Photo: Mike Wolff

In his farewell letter, the unionist calls for a “left-wing Green New Deal”. That sounds like a walk through the institutions. In her declaration of withdrawal, Kipping paints a “historical window of opportunity” in the federal election and demands “to dare to government also in the federal government”.

When asked who should succeed the two, however, the possible candidates are sorted according to the old camps. The withdrawal did not come as a surprise to everyone, especially since the party statutes suggest that chairmen should not serve for more than eight years. Nevertheless, there can be no question of a precautionary, fixed and finished personnel board.

Two women are traded as early favorites: Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, party and parliamentary group leader in Thuringia, and the Hessian parliamentary group leader and federal vice-president Janine Wissler. Hennig-Wellsow, who comes from Demmin in Angela Merkel’s constituency, has made a name for herself as the administrator of Bodo Ramelows as a realpolitician. As a member of the Trotskyist “Marx21” group, Wissler stands for an orthodox left in the West that shudders at the thought of compromising government.

On the other hand, at 42 and 36, respectively, both represent a generation that has had the cockfights of the founding generation behind them. Such a female dual leadership, says a left-wing man from the Bundestag, could be well received by the grassroots.

But whether it comes down to the two state politicians, it is too early to assess that. More candidates are to be expected. Ex-managing director Matthias Höhn might be interested, parliamentary group manager Jan Korte or on the left wing ticket co-parliamentary group leader Amira Mohamed Ali.

Bartsch could throw hat into the ring

It is also possible that Bartsch throws his hat into the ring again. The 62-year-old has always worked to lower ideological barriers to the Greens and the SPD. It was one of his ideas to make Gysi the parliamentary group’s chief foreign politician and thus to put a pragmatist on the subject area where the publicly visible differences – keyword NATO – are greatest. Conversely, the fact that SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz is now talking about higher taxes for high earners helps those in favor of red-red-green perspectives.

But whether Bartsch points out depends on other personnel decisions – and on Kipping. For Riexinger, who turns 65 at the party congress, the active days are probably over. But Kipping is just 42. When she left, she explicitly announced that she was “starting something new”; which position will be discussed later.

For Bartsch and Mohamed Ali, this certainly sounds like a threat. Should there actually be a left government majority in a year’s time, the parliamentary group chairmanship would be a strategically highly interesting position. And the Dresden woman, notes an insider, can do well with Hennig-Wellsow as well as with Wissler, which would certainly be beneficial for an application.

But another position is still open: Who will lead the party in the federal election? Left-wing leaders are not automatically top candidates. However, this change should not be decided until next summer. Until then, the starting positions have been determined.

Nobody wants to look into the cards for now. Public applications are pending. The lurking could go on for quite a while. “Now there is enough time to find a common solution if we meet in Erfurt in October or November at a party congress,” Bartsch weighs down specific inquiries on the NDR Info station – but not without adding: “This is a strategic one content-related and also a personal question. “