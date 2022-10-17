Over the years, WhatsApp has allowed us to simplify the way we communicate on its popular instant messaging platform, because emojis, although somewhat out of use after the emergence of stickers, are still one of the best resources to indicate feelings, emotions, or everyday situations.

Although most of these small icons have their meaning implicit in the figure they have in WhatsApp, sometimes it is necessary to resort to the requested emoji to know its true meaning.

Due to the above, doubts have arisen in social networks about what the “White Heart” means, in the application owned by Meta.

Although this symbol is very similar to the more than 20 emoji hearts available in the app, knowing its meaning may have changed the way you use it.

As its figure indicates, the white heart is used to express love, but not just any, but one that represents purity or that is given with quality in a significant way.

