What does the United States say about the third downed flying object?

On the afternoon of this Sunday, February 12, the United States Northern Command confirmed that it shot down a third “object” that was flying over Lake Huron, in the north of the country.

As explained by the Department of Defense in a statement, by order of President Biden, At 2:42 p.m. (7:42 p.m. GMT) an F-16 from the Air Force shot down this new device that was at 20,000 feet, just over 6,000 meters above sea level, flying over Lake Huron in the state of Michigan.

“Its path and your altitude raised concerns, including that it could pose a danger to civil aviation,” the Pentagon said, adding that the shootdown was decided in an area where debris could be prevented from harming anyone and the same time makes it possible to pick them up.

There are no indications that any civilian has been affected by the demolition of this device detected by the North American Air Defense Command (Norad) in the morning.

