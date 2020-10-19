The Minister of the Interior considers that a “fatwa” was “manifestly launched” against the decapitated professor in Conflans Saint-Honorine. We explain what it is.

Gérald Darmanin said Monday on Europe 1 that the father of a schoolgirl from the Bois d’Aulne establishment and the radical Islamist activist Abdelhakim Sefrioui “obviously launched a fatwa” against Professor Samuel Paty because he had shown in class Muhammad cartoons. The reference of the Minister of the Interior is not trivial. The term “fatwa” is loaded with meaning.

In Islam, a fatwa is a legal opinion given by a religious authority on a wide variety of subjects, which may concern all aspects of life, whether it be religion, education, consumption, financial aspects or even health. For example, in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus epidemic, an Iranian ayatollah issued a fatwa calling on the population to be cautious about the virus. Other fatwas may be more severe. In Malaysia, for example, a fatwa denounced the Shiite community as “deviant Muslims” in 1996.

It was with this decision that the Western world discovered the word fatwa in 1988. That year, the Supreme Leader of the Iranian Revolution accused the British writer of having written a blasphemous novel about Islam. The book Satanic verses provoked angry demonstrations by Muslims in several countries. Khomeini’s fatwa then calls on all Muslims to execute the writer, who will then live in hiding for years. Salman Rushdie becomes a symbol of the struggle for freedom of expression.

The Satanic Verses affair had a huge echo in the late 1980s, especially in the West. The climate of the time led part of the public to think that a fatwa was always a call for murder or at least a very severe sentence. The term has entered the vocabulary of some to qualify a particularly harsh measure against someone. Example: “This man was the victim of a real fatwa from such a“.

Politically, the term has been used in particular on the right of the right. In 2017, when the National Front (now the National Rally) was faced with problems with banks like Société Générale, the president of the movement Marine Le Pen denounced a “banking fatwa“against his movement. She used this term very connoted to denounce the attitude considered severe and unfair of the banks.

On Saturday October 17, the day after the Conflans Saint-Honorine tragedy, the vice-president of the National Rally Jordan Bardella spoke on BFMTV about “fatwa“which, according to him, teachers can suffer from parents of students when they evoke freedom of expression in class. This Monday, using the term fatwa, the Minister of the Interior is not unaware of it the strike force, in a society that has remained marked by the fatwa of Ayatollah Khomeini.