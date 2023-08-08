the iconic movie ‘matilda’, which hit theaters in 1996, marked childhoods. One of the characters we remember the most is the teacher honeyinterpreted by embeth davidtz. For this reason, very close to turning 58, in this note we will tell you what happened to her life and what the actress looks like today after 27 years of the film’s premiere.

What happened to the life of the teacher Honey from ‘Matilda’?

The teacher Miel was played by Embeth Davidtz in ‘Matilda’. Photo: Universal Pictures

After playing the teacher Honey in ‘Matilda’, the actress embeth davidtz participated in other popular productions, such as ‘Bicentennial Man’, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’, ‘Paranoia’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘The Morning Show’. However, in 2013, he received harsh news regarding his health: he was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Despite the seriousness of her illness, Embeth Davidtz continued her career and managed to beat cancer after undergoing various treatments including chemotherapy, immune therapy, lymph node removal surgery, and double mastectomy.

This is what the teacher Honey from ‘Matilda’ looks like today

Before and after the teacher Honey from ‘Matilda’. Photo: Composition LR/Universal Pictures/Instagram

Currently, embeth davidtz She’s about to turn 58 on August 11, and she’s still as cute as we remember her in the movie. Through her Instagram account, we can see that she maintains a calm and healthy life.

