Russia and Venezuela They intend to consolidate the status of both countries as strategic partners soon in an interstate agreement, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Monday after co-chairing the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission.

“We believe that the time has come to legally consolidate the status of Russia and Venezuela as strategic partners, to conclude an adequate interstate agreement. In April of this year we delivered to the Venezuelan side a draft of said agreement, we await its prompt approval,” he explained. , according to the official agency TASS.

Novak also added that the visit to Russia of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, is being prepared.

“On the agenda is the study of President Maduro’s visit to Russia in accordance with our invitation. As you know, the current international situation has undergone a fundamental change and requires serious reflection on the approaches to interaction between our countries in the new conditions,” he said.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister also explained after a meeting with the Venezuelan Minister of Oil, Pedro Rafael Tellechea, that Russian companies are interested in supplying petrochemical products to Venezuela and they are also analyzing the possibility of organizing their production in that country.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

In what areas will Russia and Venezuela cooperate?

“The parties discussed cooperation in the energy and fuel and energy sectors, including cooperation on multilateral platforms, including within the framework of the OPEC+ alliance and the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries, and the development of mining projects in Venezuela with the participation of Russian companies,” he said.

Novak said that Russian companies are interested in cooperating with Venezuelan companies in areas such as oil production and refining, energy efficiency, modernization of the electrical grid, as well as the supply of petrochemical products, including catalysts and additives.

Caracas and Moscow also discussed new commercial conditions and possible logistical schemes for the resumption of the supply of Russian food wheat to Venezuela.

In Venezuela, the extraction capacity has deteriorated and it has less and less oil to sell.

Dynamics of trade between Venezuela and Russia in recent years

Between January and May, Russian-Venezuelan trade increased by 47% compared to the same period in 2022, including due to the doubling of Russian fertilizer and soybean oil exports.

Last year, imports of Venezuelan coffee and cocoa to Russia increased 2.5 and 1.8 times, respectively, according to the Russian government.

In addition, Russian pharmaceutical companies are expanding the range of products supplied to Caracas, including insulin and flu vaccines. Russia has already delivered 7 million units of insulin to Venezuela, and it is expected to launch its production in the Andean country in 2024.

ANGIE NATALY RUIZ HURTADO

*With information from EFE