The United States House of Representatives is experiencing a historic year.

The president of that chamber, Kevin McCarthy, was dismissed this Tuesday, less than nine months after having managed to be sworn into office after a strong blockade within his own party, the Republicans.

The president of the Lower House has an immensely powerful role, with almost total control over the functions of this legislative body, in which since January of this year the Republican Party has had a majority.

BBC tells you what you need to know about one of the most important positions in American politics, the third most important after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

What does the president of the House of Representatives do?

The US Constitution states that the Speaker of the House of Representatives is responsible for overseeing that chamber of Congress. He is traditionally an active member of the majority party, although this is not a constitutional requirement.

Therefore, in addition to heading the Lower House, he is also leader of the majority party in it.

In practice, he sets the legislative agenda for the House of Representatives, controls committee assignments, sets the voting and work schedule, and is responsible for keeping his party members united on major initiatives.

Why is the speaker of the House of Representatives so important?

Executed effectively, this office is one of the most powerful in Washington.

Depending on the partisan makeup of Congress, he can make or break a U.S. president’s agenda, stymie the opposition and spearhead his party’s most important legislative initiatives.

A shrewd and effective president will be able to rally congressmen around his party’s agenda and control rebellious legislators by doling out incentives or punishments.

Democrat Nancy Pelosi who preceded McCarthy as leader of the House of Representatives, She was considered one of the most effective modern presidents.

Although the Democratic caucus he oversaw had multiple factions, including progressives, moderates and more conservative-leaning representatives, he was able to use the tools available to the House speaker and maintain a united front when it came to winning a majority on important votes.

How is the president of the House of Representatives elected?

The House of Representatives operates on a two-year cycle, known as a “session.” The new Congress began on January 3, 2023.

The first thing a new session must do is vote for its president. Without that person in place, the Lower House cannot proceed to any other function, including swearing in members.

After McCarthy’s dismissal, that role will be temporarily occupied by Republican Patrick McHenry.

Now, This legislative body must hold votes until a new president is elected.

That election requires that a candidate receive the support of the majority of the House of Representatives: 218 votes. The existing leader of the majority party is usually assumed to be the person who will assume the presidency.

For more than a century, the speaker of the House was decided on the first vote. That record was broken with McCarthy’s difficult election in January 2023.

Why was the 2023 House speaker election so unusual?

Earlier this year, in early January, McCarthy was seeking to become speaker of the House of Representatives. But things were not going according to his plan.

During 14 rounds of votingMcCarthy failed to obtain the 218 votes to occupy the position, despite the fact that his party has 222 seats in this legislature. At the same time, no other representative managed to surpass McCarthy.

This vote is usually a procedure agreed upon by the party with the majority, but a group of rebellious Republicans formed a wall of opposition and refused to vote for him, claiming that he was not conservative enough.

The Democrats, as usual, did not support the rival party either.

It had been 100 years since this position had been chosen in a first vote and since 1860, on the eve of the Civil War, it had not been voted on so many times. to elect the president. At that time, 44 rounds of voting were needed.

On January 7, after four days, 15 votes and several concessions, McCarthy convinced 18 more Republicans to support him and was elected speaker of the House.

One of them was Matt Gaetz, the same one who this week proposed voting for his impeachment, and he succeeded, something that had never happened in the history of the US Congress.

What will happen now?

“The office of Speaker of the United States House of Representatives is hereby declared vacant,” declared Rep. Steve Womack, R-Arkansas.

The House is now in uncharted waters, but some procedures guide what happens next.

Patrick McHenry, of North Carolina, who supported McCarthyis now the president pro tempore, that is, he serves as interim president.

It is unclear whether the acting president will have all the powers of the office or just administrative powers and the ability to oversee a new election.

The rules do not establish how long a person can serve as interim president or when new elections would be held.

The House is likely to descend into chaos until another speaker is elected. Given the hostile divisions within the Republican caucus, that process could prove as complicated as McCarthy’s battle itself.

Does the House of Representatives have a minority leader?

The head of the minority party is known simply as the “minority leader.”

He has no control over the functions of the House like the president. He wields power within his group to keep lawmakers united in opposition to the majority or to promote bipartisan efforts.

In the current House, Democrats are in the minority. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York was selected as Democratic minority leader.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News Mundo. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.