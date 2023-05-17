If men graduate cum laude twice as often as women, that’s news. Especially for a professional medium like Science Guide, which closely follows higher education in the Netherlands. But should you also report it if it concerns a preprint, research that has not yet been assessed by other scientists?

Science Guide thinks so. And so appeared on May 10 a piece which stated that researcher Thijs Bol argues for the abolition of the cum laude doctorate. Without the UvA sociologist of education knowing this himself. Without him having argued for anything in the article, by the way. And also without the mention that this quoted from work-in-progress.

Bol had to hear it from a colleague. And soon Radio 1 and other media called. “Then I said: I prefer not to talk about it yet because it has not yet been published. But you do have a dilemma, because that can also make them think: then he certainly doesn’t think it’s good either.”

Behind this little thing, says Bol on the phone, there is a bigger issue. “I happen to be here with members of De Jonge Akademie.” Bol is vice president. “And we now have the discussion: what should we do with the perverse incentives of preprints? You do it to learn from other scientists’ comments. But you have also lost control. A journalist can do whatever he wants with it.”

Indeed, it is not unusual or forbidden to write about preprints. A lot of news about the corona virus would have taken much longer without all the preliminary studies. You may wonder whether the urgency of research into PhD students is just as great as the discovery of a working corona vaccine. That Science Guide wanting to be the first in his field can explain the eagerness. But good journalistic practice is to write that it is a preprint.

Interpreted too freely

Editor-in-chief Frans van Heest van Science Guide says he normally does. But no, not now. “I think it was in the newsletter.” He didn’t think it was necessary to call the author himself. “The research spoke for itself, the results were clear.” The fact that Bol ‘calls for the abolition of cum laude promotions’ was perhaps interpreted too loosely. “I could have asked colleagues if they read that too. But we graciously corrected it.”

It took a few emails back and forth. And what else has changed, the note does not report. It is clear that quotes have been removed – it looked like an interview – bad translations and typos have been corrected, and a link to the research is added. But that the findings came from a preprint is still not stated in the piece.

What this is not about, therefore, is the study itself, for which Bol got the idea when he NRC read a piece by Ellen de Bruin about unequal cum laude chances. Bol saw this confirmed: “Men have a much higher chance of obtaining a doctorate cum laude, especially if there are more men than women on the doctoral committee. It is quite possible that abolishing cum laude is the best solution, but we should at least have a debate: who do we see as excellent more often?”