In the presence of President Miguel Díaz-Canel and the ninety-year-old revolutionary leader Raúl Castro, who stood firm in his olive green uniform, Ulises Guilarte, secretary general of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba, led the Labor Day commemorations in that country.

Summoned by the government and wearing masks, thousands of Cubans went out to parade for Workers’ Day to fill the streets and squares of the main cities, when the Caribbean island faces serious problems of shortages and high prices.

After two years of confinement due to the covid-19 pandemic, the government called the workers to the paradefacilitating buses in the capital to transport them to the vicinity of the capital’s Plaza de Revolución.

“Cuba Lives and Works” was read on a large ribbon spread across the width of the avenue that crosses the square, in the heart of Havana, at the beginning of the event to which workers and students were summoned from dawn

The mobilization of the machinery of the ruling Communist Party, occurs after a peak year in which the historic demonstrations of July 11, 2021 were recorded to the cry of “Freedom” and “We are hungry”, which left one dead, dozens of wounded and 1,395 detainees, of which 728 are still imprisoned, according to the latest count by the Miami-based NGO, Cubalex.

The NGO denounced this week that independent journalists and activists were warned not to leave their homes on May 1.

“We denounce the harassment of several Cuban activists and journalists in recent days. State security has threatened them not to go out on the streets on May 1. This is how the island lives on workers’ day with previous days of repression” The organization specified on Twitter.

What does Castro’s presence mean?

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former President Raúl Castro during a parade on May 1. Photo: EFE / Ernesto Mastrascusa

But what most caught the attention of this Sunday’s celebration was the public reappearance of former President Raúl Castro.

According to experts, Castro’s appearance in his first public act since the covid-19 pandemic in Cuba is an attempt to demonstrate the “power” and support for the Díaz-Canel government, just at a time of crisis for the Caribbean territory.

“The goal is to show public muscle, as they have always wanted to do, in a scenario of crisis, exodus, repression and also, although limited, resistance,” historian Armando Chaguaceda said for The nation, From Uruguay.

“This day is important to maintain political control. It is also a pulse against international public opinion that cries out for the freedom of those imprisoned and, especially, of minors. The pressure reaches the owners of small private businesses, who are the complete opposite of the ‘proletariat,'” analyst Álvaro Alva explained to The nation.

Likewise, it is a living proof that the regime remains standing, just as Castro did during the parade, seeking to silence all criticism from the local and international press, as well as activist groups against the government.

government support

I have, like millions of Cubans, hope (…) in the new generations leading the party and especially for the president

The former ruler of Cuba Raul Castrototally retired from political life in 2021, expressed this Sunday his “joy” and “hope” in his successor at the head of the Cuban Government and the Communist Party (PCC, only legal), Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Castro made these statements after participating in the Plaza de la Revolución in Havana in the central celebration for Labor Day, according to a video released on Twitter by the general director of Press, Communication and Image of the Foreign Ministry, Juan Antonio Fernández.

The former Cuban president, who came to power on an interim basis in 2006 due to the illness of his brother Fidel and officially in 2008, transferred the position of first secretary of the PCC to Díaz-Canel in April 2021 during the VIII Congress of the formation. , which marked the generational change.

It was a succession that Castro had announced in 2018, when he left the Presidency in the hands of Díaz-Canel to guarantee the continuity of Cuba’s single-party socialist system and centralized economy.

“I have a heart, already 91 years old, which I will be celebrating on June 3, full of joy.”sentenced Castro to close his statement.

Since he withdrew from power, his public appearances have been reduced to meetings of the PCC, the National Assembly (unicameral Parliament) and other specific events, such as the parade this Sunday, May 1.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from THE NATION (GDA), EFE and AFP

