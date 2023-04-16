Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most prominent football clubs in France and is currently one of the most combative, continually appearing in international competitions, in addition to having in its ranks the Argentine Lionel Messi, considered by some as the best player in the history.
The Parisian squad has been founded for 52 years and its current president is the Qatari businessman Nasser Al-KhelaifiHe is also the current champion of Ligue 1, which he has won ten times, while he has won the French Cup fourteen times, without neglecting his eleven French Super Cups, nine League Cups and one Ligue 2. Already at the international level, it has a European Cup Winners’ Cup and a UEFA Intertoto Cup.
However, the French club’s shield has undergone several changes since its foundation, since in 1970 it consisted of a soccer ball with a ship inside, which was only used for three seasons. In 1972 came the first change, which had the red silhouette of the Eiffel Towerthe white royal cradle of Louis XIV between its legs on a blue background with a white border and the lily flower. It was the first time that the symbols of Paris and Saint-Germain-en-Laye were represented on the same shield, the first by the Eiffel Tower and the second by the royal cradle taken from its coat of arms, since Louis XIV was born in the Chateau de Saint-Germain. At the same time, the logo reflected the merger of two clubs, the paris fc and the Stade Saint-Germain.
For 2013 changes came through the sponsor Qatar Investment Authority. The shield kept its circular shape, but the word ‘Paris’ he was left only at the top of the circle, with Saint-Germain remaining at the bottom. The cradle under the bed was also removed. Eiffel Towerbut it was placed lily flower. Red, blue and white are the traditional colors of the club. The red of the Eiffel Tower and the blue of the background represent the two colors of the city, while the white is a hint to the coat of arms of Saint-Germain-en-Laye and is also the color of royalty.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#PSG #logo
Leave a Reply