However, the French club’s shield has undergone several changes since its foundation, since in 1970 it consisted of a soccer ball with a ship inside, which was only used for three seasons. In 1972 came the first change, which had the red silhouette of the Eiffel Towerthe white royal cradle of Louis XIV between its legs on a blue background with a white border and the lily flower. It was the first time that the symbols of Paris and Saint-Germain-en-Laye were represented on the same shield, the first by the Eiffel Tower and the second by the royal cradle taken from its coat of arms, since Louis XIV was born in the Chateau de Saint-Germain. At the same time, the logo reflected the merger of two clubs, the paris fc and the Stade Saint-Germain.

Three interesting article on the logo du @PSG_insideJuste une petite erreur: la Tour Eiffel appeared in 1972 and not in 1970 (logo à gauche) et celui qui a présenté ce logo en 1972 est Christian Lentretien, membre du conseil d’administration du PSG et publiciste (merci Guy Adam) pic.twitter.com/ay6FQ7DCYF —Michel Kollar (@michelkollar) December 17, 2021