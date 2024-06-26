Although, according to the provisions of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), the working hours of workers in the Mexican formal sector should not exceed 8 hours per daythe truth is that there are companies and employers that impose more hours on their employees, such as security guards, security guards and janitors.

Under this understanding, in order to prevent companies and employers from forcing their workers to work more than the hours established in the Federal Labor Law (LFT), including overtime, the General Law to Prevent, Punish and Eradicate Crimes Regarding Human Trafficking and for the Protection and Assistance to Victims of these Crimes.

It is in this way that, according to the decree published by the President Andrés Manuel López Worker in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) the following penalties are contemplated when working hours are imposed beyond those permitted in the Federal Labor Law:

*In the case of people belonging to indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities The expected penalties will be 4 to 12 years in prison, and a fine of 7,000 to 70,000 days, that is, from 759,990 pesos to 7,599,900 pesos, according to the value of the UMA in 2024 recorded by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

*If used for the purposes of the first paragraph of this article to persons under eighteen years of age, or who do not have the capacity to understand the meaning of the event, or does not have the ability to resist the behavior; People over sixty years of age, belonging to indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities, pregnant women, people with injuries, illnesses or physical or psychological disabilities, a penalty of 9 to 15 years in prison and a fine of one thousand to 25 thousand days will be imposed. that is, from 108 thousand 507 pesos to 2 million 714 thousand 250 pesos.

The above means that, by imposing working hours that They go beyond 8 hours a day and the maximum of 3 hours 3 times a week extra (which must be paid in accordance with the provisions of the laws)employers and companies will be fined up to 7 million 599 thousand 900 pesos and up to 12 years in prison, in the case of people belonging to indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities; while, in the case of minors, fines are up to 2 million 714 thousand 250 pesos and sentences of up to 15 years in prison.

If they find themselves in any of these situations, workers can file a complaint with the Federal Labor Defense Attorney’s Office (Profedet).

