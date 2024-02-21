You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Joh Moore/Getty Images North America/AFP
The regulations are similar to those of Texas, but have a different article that stood out.
This week, was publicly known about the bill that was presented in Arizona to regulate the immigration issue. With the aim of combating illegal crossings and the presence of undocumented immigrants in the state, The regulations, which are very similar to those of Texas, would make it possible to judge these cases without the intervention of the federal authority. Besides, immunity was proposed for security forces which would make this regulation probably the strictest against undocumented immigrants in the United States.
Recently, the immigration crisis has been a topic of discussion throughout the North American country and particularly in the border states, which due to a geographic issue suffer to a greater extent from illegal border crossings and their consequences. Given this problem, A proposal was presented in Arizona that has already generated controversy.
Under the formal name of law SB1231 but with the popular name of “Arizona Invasion Act”, The legislation would make it a state crime to illegally cross the U.S. border and enter the state.As reported Telemundo. If it were the first time, it would be a minor crime, while recidivism would be considered a serious crime and would mean the possibility of facing years in prison.
With the same notion as Texas, The point of controversy is whether a state can judge immigration issues without the intervention of the federal government.. The project's detractors recalled that this was already attempted in 2010 with a very similar law, of which most of the articles were invalidated by the US Supreme Court.
Immunity for security agents, another controversial point of Arizona immigration law
Along with the possibility of being able to judge and order deportations, within the state framework, Another article in the project also generated controversy. This establishes immunity of state and local agencies from civil lawsuits that may be filed for acts committed in the application of the new law., if it gets approval. Different groups expressed their discomfort with this and maintained that it gives the security forces total freedom of action on issues related to immigrants.
