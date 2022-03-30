Despite the apparent first progress in the negotiations between kyiv and Moscow, after Ukraine offered to be a “neutral” state and Russia promised to “radically reduce” its attacks on Chernihiv and kyiv, neither army backed down and the attacks increased. But what does Ukraine require to decree neutrality? The obstacles to achieving it and the usual failures by Moscow regarding the conflict would delay the path that brought to the table an eventual cessation of hostilities. We explain them.

Ukraine’s aspirations to belong to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) were one of the reasons that triggered the Kremlin’s anger and with which it justified the war against its neighbor, after citing alleged risks to its security.

Although in the first days of the war Zelensky clung to that intention, in recent weeks he has been nuanced in his position. In his withdrawal from being part of the military alliance, he would see a possibility of ending the conflict that today has devastated his country, the protagonist of one of the greatest humanitarian tragedies in Europe in recent history.

In recent weeks the proposal was formally brought to the negotiating table. According to International Law, being a neutral country means that it will not intervene in situations of armed conflict involving other opposing parties. Therefore, it cannot allow its territory to be used to house foreign military bases, nor can it supply weapons.

But for that to be possible, kyiv requires legal changes, which are hardly feasible in times of war.

1. Ukraine would have to change its Constitution

The only aspiration of the country to be part of NATO is consigned in the Ukrainian Constitution and the Magna Carta cannot be changed in the midst of the martial law that the country is going through.

In 2014, Ukraine renounced military neutrality and began the process to join the US-led alliance. After Moscow annexed the province of Crimea, this measure was approved by a vote in Parliament dominated by pro-Western political forces.

In fact, at that time kyiv was declared a “potential military adversary of Russia”, in the words of then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

This handout photo taken and released by the Security Service of Ukraine on April 14, 2021 shows soldiers of the Security Service’s special troops standing in front of a tank during large-scale anti-terror exercises in the country’s Kherson region. . © AFP

In 2019, the corresponding changes came into force with an amendment to the Constitution to comply with the requirements demanded by NATO, such as respecting democratic values.

Now, any change requires the approval of at least 300 of the 450 Ukrainian legislators in two parliamentary sessions and then be endorsed by the Constitutional Court.

“Today there are not 300 votes,” said the Ukrainian political scientist, Volodímir Fesenko to the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’. However, he stressed that “if the conflict continues and we see that NATO is not helping, opinions could change.”

2. Take the proposal to a referendum

Another legal avenue that kyiv could explore is to submit to a referendum the amendment to officially abandon the aspirations to join NATO.

The Ukrainian president himself suggested in recent weeks that citizens would have to participate in a popular consultation. However, in the midst of bombing and artillery fire in much of the country, it is impossible for Ukrainians to go to the polls, for which they would have to wait for the conflict to end.

“A referendum is impossible when troops are present,” Zelensky acknowledged in an interview with the Russian press.

Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee across the Irpin River on the outskirts of kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. AP – Emilio Morenatti

According to a survey carried out by the firm Rating in early March, 44% of Ukrainians support their country joining the political-military alliance, a drop of two percentage points compared to the survey last February before the outbreak of the war.

If it is possible to put it to a vote, abandoning the possibility of belonging to NATO “is the simplest and least painful concession” for the Ukrainian people, Fesenko stressed.

3. The nuances in the Ukrainian offer

The Ukrainian president and his advisers have clearly indicated that their country is willing to declare its “neutral status”, but that does not mean that it completely withdraws from Western support, which would maintain reluctance with Moscow.

In the proposal presented, the kyiv negotiators indicated that the commitment to neutrality must be backed by guarantees for the protection of their country. That is, if under an international agreement, the major Western powers provide binding security guarantees.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky addresses the nation in kyiv, Ukraine, February 27, 2022. © AP / Presidential Press Office

Even the main Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, compared that guarantee with the Article 5 of NATO, which specifically states that if one of the member countries is attacked, the other nations must defend it.

Then, there would be no substantive changes and Western armies would be legally obliged to defend Ukraine from possible new aggression in the future. “If the United Kingdom, France and the United States, three nuclear powers, provide security guarantees, such an alliance would be stronger than integration into NATO,” said Mykola Davydiuk, a political analyst based in kyiv.

4. Russia defaults

Ending the conflict under the promise of neutrality becomes difficult. And to this are added the usual breaches committed by the Kremlin in the midst of the conflict. It is worth remembering that just days before launching the large-scale attack against his country, Moscow insisted that it would not invade Ukraine and described the warnings from the United States as “hysteria”, citing information from its intelligence agencies.

On Tuesday, March 29, the Russian delegation promised in Turkey to “radically reduce” its military activity in kyiv and Chernihiv, in the north of the country, but this Wednesday the bombings there and in other areas of the country have continued.

File-Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an event in Moscow, Russia, on June 30, 2021. © Sergei Savostyanov, AFP

The Kremlin’s main negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, stressed that this offer does not represent a ceasefire and that there is still a long way to go before reaching an agreement.

Both the United States government and the Ukrainian president see Moscow’s promise to reduce its military operations in the two key areas of the country as a strategy to possibly reorganize its troops and buy time, amid strong resistance from the local Army. and volunteer forces.

Against this background, mistrust from both sides of the conflict is latent and there is no end in sight in the short term.

With AFP and local media