Home page politics

From: Max Mueller

Split

Pricks with consequences? Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach has promised help with long-term damage from a corona infection or vaccination. © Ronny Hartmann/dpa

The corona pandemic is over. But the processing is ongoing. A central topic: What about vaccine damage? The Ministry of Health reacted tight-lipped.

Cologne – The Marburg cardiologist Bernhard Schieffer treats people who suffer from long-term symptoms after Covid vaccinations. His allegations he made a few days ago in a Mirror-Interview raised, have it all. In essence, Schieffer complained that not enough effort was being put into the processing and treatment of corona vaccination damage.

Schieffer complained that there was practically no contact point for people with vaccination damage (besides the Charité and the post-Covid center in Marburg). In addition, data would be missing on a large scale. In Germany, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) is responsible for the safety of medicines. The most recent PEI safety report on suspected cases of side effects and vaccination complications after corona vaccinations dates from the end of October 2022. Almost 51,000 suspected cases of serious side effects are listed there – after around 188 million corona vaccinations at this point in time.

Corona vaccination damage: Insufficient data

For Schieffer, these numbers are not meaningful enough: “There are no physicians at the PEI who deal with patients. These are scientists who evaluate data that is collected on a shaky basis in this case. There is no uniform definition anywhere of what is post-vac and what is not. There is no precise survey of the symptoms.” His conclusion on the (non-)processing of vaccination damage: “The problems are hushed up, and we also get zero point zero support.”

What does the Federal Ministry of Health say about the cardiologist’s statements? Our editors asked – and got no answer. In principle, one does not comment on newspaper reports. A spokesman referred to previous statements by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). In March he promised help for people with long-term damage from a corona infection or vaccination. Lauterbach will set up a program with the ministry in which the consequences of Long Covid and Post-Vac (vaccination damage) will be examined and the care of those affected will be improved, he said ZDF.

Vaccination damage: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is dismayed

Lauterbach does not deny that there have been serious vaccination damages in individual cases – although months earlier he had spoken of “vaccinations without side effects”. “All of these fates are absolutely disturbing, and every single fate is one too many, and to be honest, I feel very sorry for the people,” said Lauterbach. The Minister of Health wants to work to ensure that the long-term consequences of a corona vaccination are recognized more quickly.

The health ministers of the federal states are also concerned about vaccine damage. They are calling on the federal government to provide more funding for research on corona vaccine damage. They decided that at a video conference at the end of March. Cardiologist Schieffer has already outlined what that could look like in concrete terms. His proposed solution looks like this: fund ten centers for ten years with ten million euros each and network them to form a large virtual post-Covid institute. You need contact points across Germany for people who have developed symptoms either due to Covid-19 or the vaccinations.