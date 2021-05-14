In football, the territory of the unpredictable, even the hard sciences can offer interesting details. It is true: it has a playful character, but it can also be an approximation to what can happen. The UBA-CONICET Institute of Calculation (multi-award-winning worldwide) usually offers the perspective of mathematics in the field of large competitions. And it is curious or not so much: the margin of error is quite slim.

Now, in the context of defining the League Cup, a mathematical model tells who the main candidates are. And there is a paradox: Boca and River, rivals in the quarterfinals, are, according to the numbers, the two main candidates to win the trophy. River is first with 27.26%; Boca follows with 20.49.

“To develop this mathematical model, the last three First Class competitions were taken into account,” he tells Clarion Guillermo Durán regarding the particularities contemplated to develop this mathematical model. The Top 4 is completed by this Vélez de pibes that almost everyone enchants and a Talleres that although he came fourth in his group, his regularity puts him close to the pedestal. The fifth among the candidates is Independent (9.30%). Racing, its archrival in history appears as the fourth in terms of its chances of being a finalist in this Cup (11.94%). It will be seen …

Boca, champion of the 2020 Super League. Now, in times of pandemic, he is going for the Super League Cup. (Juano Tesone)

The quarterfinals are a celebration of even matches. How was this whole Super League Cup. Colón, dominator of the initial stage in this competition, has 48% to beat Talleres. Independiente has a 51% chance of beating Estudiantes. Those two games this Saturday clearly have an uncertain prognosis. The two places that are played in the semifinals nobody knows which of them will occupy it.

Let’s move on to Sunday: Vélez against Racing, according to the mathematics it seems that those from Liniers are the most comfortable (69 to 31%).

And in the increasingly spicy Superclásico due to not so distant antecedents, River looks like a favorite (55 to 45%). Anyway, it is true: if Boca passes to River it will consolidate as the main candidate.

The UBA-CONICET Institute of Calculation project was born on the occasion of the 1998 World Cup in Russia. The name of the website that gathers all these data is not random: it’s called 301060. Why? Soccer Christmas happened that day: Diego Maradona was born.

As Durán says: “It constituted a living tribute to the greatest soccer player that ever existed on the face of the earth. Today, without a doubt, that tribute takes on even more validity. Our space combines what for many of us are two passions, mathematics and soccer. “

Those two spaces that for many may be at odds, but that increasingly embrace each other. Mathematics and football, a space for fans. Some want to bend at random; the most practiced sport since it was regulated by the British is stubborn in denying them. Though not always. The Super League Cup will also offer that challenge.

