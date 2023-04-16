In 1878 the club was founded as Newton Heath LYR (Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway) Football Club. The main element of the shield was a locomotive because the founders were railway workers from the area. pic.twitter.com/Y99cUGcw2O — Daniel Vaca-Pereira (@dvacapereira) September 17, 2022

The club crest has gone through many changes since its founding. In 1878 they had a railway logo on them, since the first team was founded by workers from the Newton Heath company. Already in 1902, the club began to adopt the red and white colors in its uniform to be renamed Manchester Utd. In 1909 they wore their first shield on the occasion of the FA Cup final that they beat against bristol city: a Lancashire red rose.

It had two striking animals: an antelope with a golden chain, which was a symbol of local engineering, and a lion with a crown, which was a reference to the village of Castlefield, which is said to be the origin of the town. Both with the red rose of Lancashire. — Daniel Vaca-Pereira (@dvacapereira) September 17, 2022

In the 60s, a shield appeared that is only used for official team documents. The central motif of the Manchester coat of arms, centered on the Grelley family, the ship symbolizing trade, and two Lancashire roses not colored red. Already the modern shield that we all know, appeared in 1972. The famous red devil was seen for the first time, which refers to the nickname of the club, taken from the name that the Salford rugby team received after a tour of France in 1934 and which it adopted Matt Busby for the team.

The next change in design was in 1970, when the red Lancashire roses were replaced by two footballs and the color yellow/gold was reintroduced. pic.twitter.com/xXgh40mDnp — Daniel Vaca-Pereira (@dvacapereira) September 17, 2022