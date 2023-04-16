He Manchester Utd It is one of the historic clubs in England and one of the most important worldwide, which has 145 years of history when it was founded under the name of Newton Heathtaking its current name 25 years later, with which it has been for 120 years.
The Red Devils They are among the most winners, since in their showcases they have 20 trophies from the Premier Leaguetwelve o’clock FA Cupsix from the League Cup, 21 Community Shields, one Club World Cup, one Intercontinental Cup, three UEFA Champions Leaguesa European League, a European Super Cup and a European Cup Winners’ Cup.
The club crest has gone through many changes since its founding. In 1878 they had a railway logo on them, since the first team was founded by workers from the Newton Heath company. Already in 1902, the club began to adopt the red and white colors in its uniform to be renamed Manchester Utd. In 1909 they wore their first shield on the occasion of the FA Cup final that they beat against bristol city: a Lancashire red rose.
For 1948 they would wear a new emblem, this time on the occasion of the final of the FA Cup against Blackpool, using the coat of arms of the City of Manchester. Later, in 1958 they wore the famous golden eagle, which was supposedly due to the fact that, like the phoenix, the team had risen from its ashes, because that year, on February 6, there was a plane crash in Munich, in which eight footballers from the English team died while traveling to the newly created European Cup. In the end, that rumor was not true and the bird was used by the recent addition to the coat of arms of Manchester to mark the relationship with Ancient Rome.
In the 60s, a shield appeared that is only used for official team documents. The central motif of the Manchester coat of arms, centered on the Grelley family, the ship symbolizing trade, and two Lancashire roses not colored red. Already the modern shield that we all know, appeared in 1972. The famous red devil was seen for the first time, which refers to the nickname of the club, taken from the name that the Salford rugby team received after a tour of France in 1934 and which it adopted Matt Busby for the team.
The red devil came to supplant part of the central motif of the Manchester coat of arms, of which only the ship would remain. The two uncolored roses were exchanged for two soccer balls. Over the years, the devil’s shield hardly changed. The white typography used for the emblem in 1978 would be maintained until 1992 because in 1993 it would change to gold. Finally, in 1998 the most refined and modern version of the shield appeared, the most substantial change being the elimination of ‘Football Club’ to simply leave the name of the club.
