At present, the Manchester City is one of the most competitive clubs both in the Premier League as in the UEFA Champions League, with the title pending in this last competition, despite having played in the grand final a few years ago, where unfortunately they succumbed to Chelsea.
The team led by the Spanish Pep Guardiola has more than a hundred years of existence, a total of 142 years if we take it under the name of St Mark’sas it was inaugurated at the beginning, although already with the domain of Manchester City he is 128 years old.
The citizens They have eight League titles, six FA Cups, eight League Cups and six Community Shields, as well as a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.
Now, the current coat of arms of the sky blues was officially added on July 3, 2016, which is inspired by the classic shields that had represented the citizens during its history. The shield has three symbols. The Manchester ship appearing on the last three shields; the three rivers, Irwell, Medlock and Irk, which are the soul of the city; the red rose symbolizes the club’s historical heritage and its connection to Lancashire. In addition to this, it has the year the club was founded, 1984.
The previous logo that was used until the 2015-16 season contained the Manchester coat of arms made up of a golden eagle, the ancient heraldic symbol of the city of Manchester. It also contained the boat that represented the city’s canal and three diagonal white stripes that symbolized the three rivers. At the same time, in the lower part they carried the motto in Latin ‘Superbia in Proelio’that is to say, ‘Pride in Battle’; finally, she had three stars that were only decorative.
