LADIES AND GENTLEMEN MANCHESTER CITY JUST WON. 3-0 TO BAYERN MUNICH IN OUR FORTRESS the best result I could have imagined, now it remains to do the work in Munich but we are in very good shape. I have no words to describe the defense match today. pic.twitter.com/16w8SoFfFz — Fodens (@MargchesterCity) April 11, 2023

The citizens They have eight League titles, six FA Cups, eight League Cups and six Community Shields, as well as a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

🚨 OFFICIAL. 🔵Manchester City is the 2021/2022 Premier League CHAMPION. Pep Guardiola’s men are proclaimed for the fourth time in five years in the best league in the world. EPIC comeback against Aston Villa! ⭐️ It’s his eighth in English football. Etihad Stadium is a TOTAL PARTY pic.twitter.com/reJaraaFLO — Express Soccer (@ExpressFutbolCL) May 22, 2022

The previous logo that was used until the 2015-16 season contained the Manchester coat of arms made up of a golden eagle, the ancient heraldic symbol of the city of Manchester. It also contained the boat that represented the city’s canal and three diagonal white stripes that symbolized the three rivers. At the same time, in the lower part they carried the motto in Latin ‘Superbia in Proelio’that is to say, ‘Pride in Battle’; finally, she had three stars that were only decorative.