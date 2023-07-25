‘Magaly’s house’ It is already a reality and the ATV host announced in style the upcoming arrival of her coexistence reality, whose first edition was released in 2010. In this way, ‘Urraca’ will seek to replicate the format of ‘La casa de los famosos’, but in a version with popular characters from our Peruvian show business. Probably, the followers of this type of proposal are curious to know more details about the luxurious residence where all the incidents will take place.

What does ‘Magaly’s house’ look like inside?

The official preview of what will be the new edition of ‘Magaly’s house’ and it was possible to know what the space that will receive the 11 celebrities of our show business will be like, whom we will see go through different situations: confrontations, revelations and more.

In the video, it can be seen that the residence is spacious, all the spaces are white, and it also has large rooms. It also has fully furnished common areas, a patio and a swimming pool. On the other hand, there will be 60 cameras spread throughout the house.

What did Magaly say about the budget of her reality show?

The driver Magaly Medina, in his program this Monday the 24th, he commented on details of what will be his reality show that will feature 11 personalities from the entertainment medium. She reported that the production of her had to make a lot of effort to get the project off the ground, because a big budget is needed to meet the public’s expectations.

“We no longer have petty cash until 2025 (between laughs). What an expense it is (the house), they know that everything has gone up and making a production of this nature on TV as it is at the moment, advertisers are investing a lot in social networks and television is a medium that is not dying, it is still alive because there are many people who prefer to watch it, but these are not the brilliant times where there were huge budgets and you could make all kinds of productions“, explained the presenter.