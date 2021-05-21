Boca lacks a goal. And that is all a concern for Miguel Ángel Russo in the face of two defining games. One against The Strongest, for the Copa Libertadores. The other, against Racing, for the League Cup. Who is capable of solving the most complex and vital for any team?

The team only scored one goal in the last four games: Tevez, against River. And in a play that threw controversy over the conception and also the definition with the captain’s shoulder. With that it was enough for him to go to the definition from penalties and eliminate him, but he was very poor on offense.

Against Santos, Barcelona in Guayaquil, Patronato and in the last game against the Ecuador team, Russo’s set was unable to convert. In the previous run, it was Izquierdoz who scored against Lanús (head first). And despite the fact that the names of the offense accumulated (Tevez, Soldano, Villa, Pavón, Maroni and even the youth Zeballos played) but no one brought solutions. Mauro Zarate He was again among the concentrates but did not have minutes in the Libertadores game.

Is it a problem in definition or in creation? By dropper the team arrives and generates chances. But Boca does not abound in risk opportunities for its attackers. Even Tevez failed the few he had with River and Santos. Against Barcelona, ​​none of the men on the offensive tried facing the goal of the Ecuadorian team: the only clear shot was from Lisandro López after a center from Villa. Quite a statistic.

Tevez played half an hour against Barcelona. (Photo: Marcelo Carroll)

To get into the top 16 in America, Boca now has to beat the Bolivian team on Wednesday. Again in Brandsen 805. And although from the numerical it seemed almost to solve its objective of minimum with the 0 to 0 against Barcelona, reality marks Russo and company that still have no football reaction beyond being in decisive instances in each competition that disputes.

Something else: this team, until not so long ago, had little time to gain an advantage (50 percent of the goals were from the stopped ball). And in fact he did it in that stretch of five consecutive wins that seemed to calm the search for an identity. Now he has five games without winning (he eliminated River without beating him in 90 minutes). With the same ease he went on a streak and another.

Of the last 15 games, Boca only once could be abundant in attack: it happened against Atlético Tucumán, in Bombonera, where he scored three goals. It was perhaps their best meeting. Later, the 2-0 against Santos (also at home) showed him effective and opportunistic, but not prolific in creating chances. The weekend will rest. And then he has to beat The Strongest. Who scores a goal?

With Pavón (his irruption from major to minor) the technician had rediscovered that system of two sprinters on the lanes to assist Tevez in the area. But he also had to turn to another midfielder to strengthen an area in which he was suffering. Thus, Boca’s attack options seemed to be reduced to the counters of his arrows when there are spaces. And nothing more. What happens when the rival does not offer places for the Villa and Pavón races? What was seen in the last time: that Boca does not know how to generate danger.