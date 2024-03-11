Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Press Split

The KPÖ+ came second in the Salzburg election. Top candidate Dankl is going into the runoff against SPÖ man Auinger. Experts disagree about federal opportunities.

Salzburg – In the local elections in Salzburg on Sunday (March 10th), the Communist Party of Austria (KPÖ) was able to increase its share of the vote almost tenfold with its mayoral candidate. With 23.1 percent, the Communists are now the second strongest force behind the Social Democrats in the local council of Austria's fourth largest city. The currently ruling, conservative ÖVP has already been safely voted out of the mayor's office with around 20 percent for its top candidate Florian Kreibich.

After the election, top candidate Kay-Michael Dankl promised to make politics for the people “who open the letter with the next rent increase with shaking hands.” A promise by which he will be measured, because through the concordance system he will certainly become part of the city government. The KPÖ could provide the second communist mayor in Austria after the runoff election between second-placed Dankl and first-placed Social Democrat Berhard Auinger at the end of March.

Kay-Michael Dankl (only photographed in the middle), Bernhard Auinger (left) and Florian Kreibich (right) on election evening in Salzburg. © IMAGO/Manfred Siebinger

Bucking the nationwide trend: Communists win in Salzburg, FPÖ stagnates

Contrary to the national trend, the right-wing authoritarian FPÖ hardly won. Austria will elect a new parliament in the fall and European elections will take place in June. In the election trend of Austria Press Agency (APA) The FPÖ recently had around 27 percent of the vote, while the KPÖ had just under three percent of the vote. The Salzburg offshoot KPÖ+, which is better understood as a broad, undogmatic left-wing alliance, achieved a respectable success when it won almost 12 percent in the Salzburg state election. Where does the electoral success of the self-declared communists come from, can they undermine the FPÖ and is there a shift to the left in Austria? Merkur.de asked two political scientists in Salzburg and Vienna.

Reasons for KPÖ+ success: housing policy distribution conflict and “authentic” candidate Dankl

The Viennese political scientist Wolfgang Müller sees “local peculiarities” as the central explanation for the KPÖ’s electoral success in the city of Salzburg, he said. His Salzburg colleague Reinhard Heinisch explained this: The reasons for the electoral success of the KPÖ+ can be found in a distribution conflict, particularly in housing policy. A study by the Austrian Institute for Economic Research showed in 2022: Salzburg is a particularly expensive place in Austria. The city is “sandwiched” between the mountains and the German border. Especially in the poorer “foreigner districts” of the city, there is constant densification and living conditions are “significantly worse” than in the city’s extensive “middle-class” districts. In this conflict, KPÖ man Dankl, who until recently lived in one of the poorer districts, is an “extremely authentic candidate,” said Heinisch.

The top candidates in the Salzburg election. © IMAGO/Manfred Siebinger

People know each other in the city of Salzburg, which has a population of 150,000: Heinisch described his former student Dankl as “undogmatic” and “grounded” with a “distinct social streak.” This, coupled with “effective communication” through posters and social media, made him attractive to voters. Due to the small losses for the Social Democrats, Heinisch assumed that Dankl would also be able to mobilize a serious number of non-voters. After the election, Dankl himself also spoke about giving a voice to people “who no longer feel heard by politics.”

“Kreibich or communism”: ÖVP lost with a completely out-of-the-box election campaign

On the other side of the political spectrum, Heinisch identified a “bad campaign” by the ÖVP. At the beginning of the year the motto was “Kreibich or communism”. At the same time, Kreibich was unable to convey enough what should be done differently or better in the future. The FPÖ candidate Paul Dürnberger also seemed “simply not credible” and there were obvious “personnel deficits” in the party, which is itself on the rise, said the populism researcher. Dürnberger also had contacts with the right-wing extremist: In September, Austrian media reported on his participation in a demonstration by the right-wing extremist “Identitarian Movement”. Upon request of the ORF Shortly before the election, he did not rule out repeating this.

The FPÖ's poor performance is definitely linked to the electoral success of the KPÖ+, as Dankl made a left-wing offer against the established parties, and protest votes are spread across a whole spectrum. Wolfgang Müller added electoral arithmetic: The “strongly polarized” direct election of the mayor between the SPÖ, KPÖ and ÖVP marginalized the other parties.

Political scientists disagree about the KPÖ's chances in the Austrian elections – the gap next to Babler is open

With a view to the upcoming European and National Council elections, Müller noted that the Salzburg election results cannot be extrapolated to the federal level. Although it is a “remarkable success” for the communists, and Dankl has more “national political potential” than his comrade Kahr in Graz, local results cannot be transferred to federal politics. Because of his local political success, it would also be “unbelievable” if he were now preparing to join the National Council. Overall, Müller sees “no communist revival” coming in 2024.

Who can beat him in the National Council election in the fall? FPÖ leader Kickl shows where he wants Austria to go: to the far right. © ALEX HALADA/AFP

Heinisch, however, interpreted the election results and the mood in the country differently: he gave the KPÖ “certain chances”. According to him, the KPÖ+ election campaign in Salzburg had a “populist moment” in which the party wanted to “change what it saw as an encrusted system from below”. In this way, the party could also build on an “abstract dissatisfaction” that is widespread throughout Austria in a situation that is favorable for social issues and is characterized by inflation, a shortage of nursing care and a shortage of skilled workers. The not-so-new leader of the Social Democrats, Andreas Babler, has so far barely managed to translate this environment into better poll numbers.

“Hard dogmatists” could cause discord in the KPÖ

This dissatisfaction is currently only demonstrated by the FPÖ. Above all, it would be an election campaign against the ÖVP, which has been in power for decades, in which there would be the possibility of contesting votes for the SPÖ, which is the federal opposition. If there is unity in the federal KPÖ, Heinisch sees a definite chance of entering the National Council. But since there are also some “hard dogmatists” in the party, especially when it comes to foreign policy issues, this is not a sure-fire success. (kb)