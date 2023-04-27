Ten years ago, Willem-Alexander became king. Due to the commotion during the corona period, his popularity declined and since then he has not been able to regain the trust of the people. Reporter Titia Ketelaar has been following the king for almost five years and she sees that this is mainly due to his invisibility. What does the king actually do?

