The fear remains. It’s been a week. But fear among citizens is still present. The “black thursday”, which offered the hidden face of Sinaloa, presents sequels that not denying them will resolve themselves. Major highways in the state are shown without much vehicular traffic. Free roads are considered by vehicle drivers as “at risk”.

There are some sections that, according to citizen reports, observe suspicious vehicles and people. There is fear. The toll roads are the busiest, with the recommendation to avoid driving at night and also avoid unnecessary stops. That is, travel directly to your destination and with the task of not deviating and taking road sections that could mean danger. On the highways they report an almost total absence of security units. Criminals laugh at the federal device of setting up “wooden patrols” on the sides of the highway. Program that is already months old, but today it takes on ridiculous characteristics. Economically, the damage is unknown.

The trade lost. Tourism, too. And the carriers of perishable products that were set on fire have not quantified the damage. To top it off, the owners of vehicles that were destroyed on “Black Thursday” have to make a pilgrimage to the government authorities for the necessary documentation that allows them to claim their insurance payments. And in the midst of this black panorama, there is no real action from the State Government to stop the damage.

In the midst of a monumental “blunder”, the Mazatlan City Hall stopped the approval of the works package for this 2023. It turns out that the issue was brought to the Cabildo yesterday and there they realized that the Works Committee had not previously approved it, for which reason the discussion was set up, which in the end caused that the matter be withdrawn from the agenda. The much-announced package of works from 2022 involves an investment of 314 million 875 thousand pesos.

We will have to see if the point is addressed next Monday. And it would be in an extraordinary session of the Cabildo. That’s the way things are at City Hall.

By the way, Culture announced the cast that will participate in the next Carnival from Mazatlán, which starts on February 16 and ends on February 21. And since trust in the municipal authorities is low, he calls for suspicion that from the office of the mayor, Édgar González, the order was given to hire the Banda MS for the coronation of the Carnival Queen. Of course that band is popular. Of course it draws people. But the same would have happened if they presented it in Olas Altas. But the order was blunt. What will be behind that? In a Mexico where a magistrate of the highest court in the country stole her thesis, what can you expect. And the presentation of the singer Gloria Gaynor, 80 years old, there she left them. 43 years ago, Gaynor was in Mazatlán at the old Casino de Mazatlán. Veterans of her remember her.

We recommend you read: