Robert Lewandowski was sent off for a double yellow card in the match against Osasuna and did not hide his discontent with the referee’s decision. An expulsion that the Polish player did not understand. When leaving the field of play he would do so by touching the tip of his nose with his index finger.
It didn’t take long for these images to go viral on social networks. There are many theories that have come out about the player’s gestures when leaving the green, the one that most resembles reality is only one: the gesture is a way of alluding to arrogance and bravado in Poland, place of origin of the blaugrana attacker. Lewandowski did not like the ways of Gil Manzano and he left the pitch touching his nose.
A viral image that only shows the discomfort and disagreement of the Polish player, who could not spend more than half an hour on the pitch at El Sadar. The first yellow the player saw was clear while the second was shown due to Lewandowski elbowing the rival defender in an aerial dispute.
Gil Manzano, referee of the match, recorded the reasons for the expulsion in the minutes: Once expelled and when he was heading towards the exit of the field, the player twice made a gesture of disapproval of the referee’s decision, consisting of putting his finger to the nose, and then pointing with the thumb towards the referee. As he was about to leave the field of play, he repeated the gesture again looking towards the number one assistant referee and in front of the fourth official.”
#gesture #Lewandowski #match #Osasuna
Leave a Reply