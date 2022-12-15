While the playoffs are still a few months away, we are already beginning to see a few standout teams that we could see there. While some franchises are in the playoff picture for the right reasons, some are only in it for the wrong ones.

No matter who you are or which team you play for, the NBA odds can turn the tide of success in a few games. Here are the teams to watch as we edge closer and closer to the 2023 NBA playoffs.

https://unsplash.com/photos/uMqz87f22mg

Celtics

The Celtics are currently the best-performing team in the entire league, so it is no surprise they are already favorites to be the first team in the playoffs. Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown are on fire, with Tatum recently sinking an easy 44 points against the Lakers.

There would need to be a complete capitulation for the Celtics not to make it, so they are currently the team to beat.

Pelicans

The Pelicans are the surprise package of the season so far. Finishing 8th last season and then losing out to Phoenix wasn’t the end of the season they wanted. However, a strong start this season has put them in a prime playoff position.

While they still have work to do, considering the strength of their conference, they can afford a few slip-ups, but they still need to stay consistent.

Bucks

When you have the Greek Freak playing like an MVP candidate almost every game, you can never discount the Bucks. With their biggest competition in the East currently being the Celtics, the Bucks getting to the playoffs is almost a no-brainer right now.

https://unsplash.com/photos/3TrLKf7Jfbo

Cavaliers

Last season, the Cavs just missed out on the 8th seed for the playoffs, losing to Atlanta by just six points. The young team had a very good season, and a playoff spot seemed difficult, but it would have the cherry on top.

Fast-forward to now, and they are third in the East, sitting on a very healthy record, are only just behind the Bucks and ahead of the Nets.

Nuggets

When you have the two-time and defending MVP on your team, you are clearly playoff contenders. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are third in the West and are having another stellar season so far.

However, they do tend to lean on Joker a bit too much, and if he were to go on a cold streak or got injured, the Nuggets could fall apart at the seams.

Suns

The Phoenix Suns had one of the best seasons in 2021/22. Finishing with a great record of 64-18, many thought they would win the title. A shock loss to Dallas took them out of contention, but they are back and looking for redemption.

However, the team can’t seem to remain injury-free, and unless that changes sometime soon, they won’t have a squad that can even get to the playoffs.

76ers

The 76ers have been the “almost there” team for a little while now. Joel Embiid is an MVP through and through, and combined with James Harden; they are putting on strong performances in the East.

Not to mention the fact that their young star, Tyrese Maxey, should be returning from injury soon and give them that extra firepower they need.

Warriors

The Warriors are one of those teams that are on this list for the wrong reasons. The defending champions have had a rough start to the season, with many believing their victory last season was the swan song for some of their stars.

However, you can’t ignore or dismiss a team that has Steph Curry in it, but the rest of the Warriors need to get their heads in the game if they want to go back-to-back.

https://unsplash.com/photos/O2kqxbix4Mw

Lakers

The Lakers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league for quite some time now. Many believe they have lost their magic, while others think the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russel Westbrook have lost their fire.

No matter how you spin it, being in the bottom half of their conference is a serious fall from grace for the giant that is the Lakers. If something doesn’t change soon, LeBron and co. could be ending their careers on a low.