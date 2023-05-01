Erick Sabater became known in our country for his participation in the tuned reality shows “Esto es guerra” and “Combate”. However, the ex-boyfriend of the singer Michelle Soifer decided to move away from Peruvian television to start new ventures, which he shares on social networks, and takes advantage of the time with his newborn daughter. What does the Dominican model currently do? We tell you in the next note.

YOU CAN SEE: Erick Sabater became a father for the first time: “My beloved daughter, my angel of light”

What does Erick Sabater currently do?

Erick Sabater has lived in Miami, United States, for a few years and has new ventures, such as property and yacht rentals, as well as the sale of jewelry through social networks.

Erick Sabater lives in Miami and has new ventures that allow him to afford his life of luxury. Photo: Instagram

In 2017, she modeled at New York Fashion Week, an event in which the best designers in the world were present, such as Calvin Clein, Michael Kors, Michael Costello, among others. In addition to this, she was part of the Gamarra Fashion Day in 2022, the video of which can be seen on the YouTube channel of fashion producer Pierre Dulanto.

As can be seen on her social networks, Sabater continues her modeling work for different brands, animates events and is part of the King Diamante Martínez, where they sell jewelry and watches.

Who is Erick Sabater?

Erick Sabater He is 35 years old and was born in the Dominican Republic. She studied acting at the Centro de Educación Artística (CEA) of the Mexican company Televisa and her career took off when she won the Mister Universe title in 2012, after beating 27 competitors from different countries in a contest held in Santo Domingo.

Erick Sabater established himself as Mr. Universe 2012. Photo: Wix

A year later he would join the ‘cobras’ team, captained by Nicola Porcellaand from there his exposure in the Peruvian show business would grow, even more so when he began a relationship with Michelle Soifer, which lasted about three years and ended after an alleged infidelity of the “ex-warrior” with the reggaeton singer Kevin Blow.

Sabater also spent several years in the program “Combat“, from ATV, in which he was captain of the red team for a short time. In addition, he appeared in “The value of truth”, from latinin which he answered 20 questions about his relationship with Michelle Soiferhis fight with the Costa Rican Coto Hernández and other matters related to his personal life.

After his leading role in the Peruvian show business, Sabater decided to start a new life in the United States and seek new horizons for his career as an actor, host and model.

YOU CAN SEE: How did Michelle Soifer and Erick Sabater end up, according to Kevin Blow?

Your new facet as a father

On March 6 of this year, Gitana Sabater Andújar was born, the daughter of Erick Sabater, who wrote the following message on his Instagram account to share his happiness at the recent birth of his little girl.

“Dear Gypsy Esmeralda, God takes control of your life. From the moment I found out he was going to be your father, my life changed completely. You are my angel of light, my path to follow, my precious stone and the soul of our family. You are already so important to me and your mother. I want you to know that I will always be here for you, every step of the way. From your first steps to your first words, I will be supporting you and guiding you on your way.”

For her part, Gitana Andújar, Sabater’s partner, dedicated an emotional message to her little girl. “Daughter of my soul, I will not call you ‘warrior’, because I did not bring you into the world to battle or war. I will call you creator and my phoenix, so that you can create the life you want, deserve and can always rise from your ashes “said the Dominican, who is dedicated to giving motivational talks and is an entrepreneur of a clothing brand called Gitana Fashion.

#reality #boy #Erick #Sabater #leaving #Peruvian #television