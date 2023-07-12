The Saab or the Koga F3 of Mark Rutte will no longer be spotted at the Binnenhof in a while. The coalition could no longer be resolved and the plug was pulled from the cabinet. And that while they were still busy in The Hague with the measure pay according to use (BnG). Will the fall of the cabinet affect road pricing?

According to the NOS the House of Representatives now determines which subjects are ‘controversial’ and these subjects are therefore no longer discussed. Also reports the NOS that we can expect ‘nothing new’ in the field of climate and nitrogen for the time being. And road pricing is partly a climate regulation. A second goal is to maintain car taxes.

It is therefore still difficult to say what impact the fall of the cabinet will have on road pricing. Choices still have to be made by the cabinet about the costs per kilometer and the method of kilometer registration. These choices are not expected to be made by the outgoing cabinet and a delay for the measure is not inconceivable.

Call to continue with climate action

The National Climate Platform calls on the cabinet ‘not to let the climate approach come to a standstill’. This platform is a collection of companies such as Gasunie, Natuurmonumenten, MKB-Nederland and Stedin. According to this group, many subjects are at risk of coming to a standstill, but citizens and businesses need a stable and predictable policy.

‘There is great social and political support for clear and stable climate policy. That is why we call on you to ensure that there is no delay, especially now that the acceleration has started. We have to go on’, calls the National Climate Platform. ‘Everyone must know where they stand in order to make the right decisions and invest.’

When are the next elections?

According to the Electoral Council, the elections will not be until November of this year at the earliest. After that, the elected parties still have to form a coalition and then they have to talk about road pricing again. According to Nu.nl it could just take a year before decisions are taken again in the House of Representatives.

It is therefore not inconceivable that the introduction of road pricing will be delayed, although it will be some time before 2030. When the new cabinet meets again next year, they still have six years. However, the implementation of the ‘pay according to use’ measure may change if the composition of the coalition is very different from now.