If the caretaker Rutte IV cabinet remains in office until the new elections, what policy will it still implement and what will not? That is one of the topics that will probably be discussed on Monday during an inserted parliamentary debate in the first week of the summer recess. The consequences of the fall of the government for four important topics:

1. Agriculture and Nitrogen

Certainty after years of floundering agricultural policy, that is what the cabinet wanted to give farmers. Angry farmers will be happy with the fall of the cabinet, but the uncertainty about the future of the agricultural sector will last longer.

More than a year ago, the cabinet came up with the infamous nitrogen map and the maligned ‘perspective letter’ about making agriculture more sustainable until 2040. With the fall of the cabinet, it could easily take six months before the next cabinet has a new agricultural policy.

That means a year and a half of standstill – or maintaining the status quo. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on, for example, the tightening of fertilizer standards in 2026 or the improvement of water quality in 2027. It puts pressure on a new cabinet to come up with solutions, while nature and the environment are the silent losers. There is also a delay in improving animal welfare in livestock farming.

It seems unlikely that outgoing minister Piet Adema (ChristenUnie, Agriculture) will come up with his own ‘agriculture letter’ in September after the Agricultural Agreement has collapsed. A new government will want to consider the path to sustainable agriculture with a revenue model for farmers. And that again in negotiation or coordination with the agricultural sector, food industry, nature conservation organizations and provinces.

Like Rutte IV, the new cabinet will be caught between two parties: protesting farmers who oppose sensitive interventions such as a substantial reduction in livestock numbers, and the European Commission’s critical eye on whether the Netherlands is serious about nature restoration.

One difficult political point is off the table for now: the CDA does not have to renegotiate with the coalition about the rate at which nitrogen emissions will be halved. The target year 2030 (instead of 2035) will no longer apply, as will probably the nitrogen law that was supposed to set this ambition.

What could in principle go ahead are the voluntary buy-out schemes for ‘peak taxers’ and other farmers. There is approval from Brussels, money has been reserved (1,475 million euros) and the schemes have just opened. With all the nitrogen emissions that are now being reduced, a new cabinet would be helped.

Only: the announced coercive measures for peak loaders who do not want to be bought out may also be cancelled. The cabinet was already happy if one fifth of the three thousand peak loaders would participate, but who knows, the enthusiasm for the scheme may now be even lower.

Farmers’ protest in Stroe (Gelderland) against the nitrogen plans of the cabinet. New agricultural and nitrogen policy has now been at a standstill for at least six months.

Photo Olivier Middendorp



A major uncertainty in all of this is the money that must be legally reserved for making agriculture more sustainable: the ‘Transition Fund for rural areas and nature’ of 24.3 billion euros. A small majority of the Lower House voted in May, but the question was whether the bill would pass the Upper House. No agricultural reform without money.

2. Asylum and migration

It is an ironic outcome of the fall of Rutte IV: further restrictions on asylum, the case belli with which the VVD blew up the cabinet, are not in the next six months.

In view of the earlier struggles over asylum, it is striking how closely the coalition parties approached each other in the past week. VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie could all agree with the (re)introduction of a ‘two-status system’, with a distinction between people who flee, for example, because of their sexual orientation or religion, and people who flee a war.

There was also agreement in other areas. Asylum seekers from safe countries, with little chance of obtaining a residence permit, would no longer be assured of legal assistance in the event of an appeal or appeal, as is currently the case. There would be a detention center for asylum seekers who have already applied for asylum in another European country and have to return to that country.

Due to the VVD’s firm demand to also prohibit family reunification for refugees once a monthly number has been reached, all these plans now remain on the shelf. The next cabinet will have to negotiate again about who is welcome in the Netherlands as an asylum seeker, or as a highly skilled or labor migrant, whether or not by setting maximum numbers.

It can be helped in this by the State Committee on Demographic Developments 2050, which will issue advice to parliament and the government early next year on drawing up new, long-term demographic policy – ​​also with regard to migration.

A new cabinet is also faced with another major dilemma: how asylum seekers are distributed across the Netherlands. Rutte IV devised the distribution law for this purpose, a law that could force municipalities to arrange shelters if necessary. But that law has still not been adopted: the VVD in particular remained critical behind the scenes. The distribution law also received a lot of criticism from municipalities. The Council of State called the bill “unnecessarily complex”.

An emotional state secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum and Migration, VVD) called the dispersal law “very much needed” after the government fell. The Spring Memorandum has already made a lot of extra money available for asylum reception, but it seems unlikely that the House of Representatives will continue with this unpopular law.

This means that Van der Burg will have to negotiate additional reception places if the number of asylum seekers increases. He wanted to promise one thing, immediately after the cabinet fell: scenes in the application center in Ter Apel like last year will not materialize. “I have promised and I will continue to promise and I will also simply implement that no people in Ter Apel sleep in the grass.”

Asylum seekers arrive at the application center in Ter Apel. There are no further restrictions on asylum in the coming six months.

Photo Vincent Jannink/ANP



The international situation could well help Van der Burg in this: the number of asylum seekers this year has so far been many times lower than expected for this year – in April the forecast was still 70,000 asylum seekers – even lower than last year.

3. Spatial planning and public housing

Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing and Spatial Planning, CDA) will also continue to work with “a lot of energy”, he tweeted on Saturday. “Public housing and spatial planning have made a comeback. We succeeded,” wrote De Jonge.

What will come of his ambitious agenda, and if so at what pace, is the question. The spatial issues surrounding the housing shortage, climate change and energy transition have not suddenly disappeared. But a subsequent cabinet, for example with BBB, may think very differently about central government by the government.

How about the new one Note Space of De Jonge, for example, is uncertain. In September, the cabinet actually wanted to outline the initial plan for the ‘major renovation of the Netherlands’ until 2030, 2050 and 2100. That memorandum deals, among other things, with the regions, agriculture and energy transition, major issues that a new cabinet wants to give direction to. .

The plans to build 936,000 homes by 2030 will not just be scrapped. The provinces have signed 35 regional ‘housing deals’ with the State. There remains a high demand for new homes, and there is broad political support for this. With previous hurdles – rising interest rates and material costs, nitrogen – the question now arises what the government can contribute.

It is mainly De Jonge’s innovative laws that seem to die before they have reached the House of Representatives and the Senate. For example, the Public Housing (Strengthening) Directions Act, which should give the government more control over how much, where and for whom is built. This is a far-reaching amendment to the new Environment and Planning Act, which will take effect on 1 January.

For example, the new law must ensure that new homes in all municipalities become affordable for two thirds. The procedures for legal disputes about construction sites will be shortened. The minister can also issue binding rulings in conflicts between housing corporations and municipalities, and in protracted disputes about construction sites.

Another sensitive law of De Jonge that never seems to make it is the Affordable Rent Act. Landlords who ask too high a price for ‘mid rent’ (up to about 1,120 euros per month) could be fined up to 90,000 euros. The bill received a lot of criticism from the market: the fear of landlords, real estate investors and banks was that their revenue model would be affected.

Another plan by De Jonge to allocate owner-occupied homes up to 355,000 euros to low-income and middle-income groups recently failed. The House of Representatives did support municipalities being allowed to grant housing in part to, for example, their own residents and people with crucial professions – but whether that law will also pass the Senate is uncertain.

4. The climate problem

Last Monday, Minister Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy, D66) presented two reports on the energy system of 2050 and informed the House of Representatives about the latest developments regarding the construction of the hydrogen network. On Tuesday, after a night-long debate, he reached a large majority for the arrival of the climate fund, which is good for 35 billion in investments. Later that week, Jetten came up with updates on solar energy and heat networks.

Of course a minister is above average productive in the last days before a summer recess, but the past week is still a good illustration of the pace of the Jetten. As if Friday’s cabinet crisis had been on its heels for some time.

For the first time, the Rutte IV cabinet provided ambitious energy and climate policy, without it having to be ‘feasible and affordable’. This is also the first time that all coalition parties fully support the minister, without one or two parties being forced to ‘come along’.

Of course there is criticism on the left (too many subsidies to the industry) and the right (waste of money) on Jetten’s policy. When he came up with extra climate policy this spring, motorists, meat eaters and air travelers were conspicuously spared. Despite this political compromise, no one doubts the government’s intentions to achieve the climate targets for 2030: at least 55 percent less CO2 emissions compared to 1990, as the European Union is now striving to limit climate change to some extent.

The big question is to what extent these goals are still achievable. Serious upgrades to the power grid and, for example, the realization of hydrogen factories require years of preparation, partly due to long permit processes.

As early as November 2020, then chairman Ed Nijpels of the Climate Agreement already warned of irreparable delays if the Rutte III cabinet did not tighten up climate policy. The goals of the Climate Agreement, which remained out of reach with the policy of Rutte III, “do not tolerate political lull,” wrote Nijpels to the then responsible minister Wiebes. It was not until January 2022, fourteen months after Nijpels’ writing, that ambitions were seriously tightened with the arrival of Rutte IV.

Whether ‘2030’ is still unfeasible depends strongly on whether climate policy, despite its outgoing status, maintains momentum with the support of the House of Representatives. If there is another political lull, the goals will quickly become unattainable: after elections in November and after a formation comparable to that of Rutte IV, only 76 months remain before 2031 takes effect.