The United States, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom were “firmly” opposed to the Israel’s decision to legalize nine West Bank settlements and to design new houses in existing settlements.

“We strongly oppose these unilateral actions that only increase tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, harming the efforts to reach the negotiated solution of the two States”, write the heads of diplomacy of the five countries, in a joint statement.

On Sunday, the Israeli security cabinet announced that to legalize nine settlements in the occupied West Bankin reaction to a series of attacks in East Jerusalem, one of which killed three people on Friday.

These colonies were until now illegal under Israeli law, as they were established without government authorization. For the UN, any Jewish colonization initiative in the West Bank is illegal.

The security cabinet also indicated that it would approve the construction of new homes for settlers in the West Bank.

At least ten Palestinians have been killed in an attack in the West Bank. Photo: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

“The Security Cabinet made a series of additional decisions within the framework of the fight against terrorism, including the reinforcement of the Police and Border Police units in Jerusalem,” added the government statement, which also detailed that “the police operations against inciters and defenders of terrorism”.

The time has come for the world to punish Israel for its contempt for United Nations resolutions.

The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, declared Monday “deeply concerned” by these two decisions.

He also denounced these “unilateral measures”, which exacerbate tensions and undermine efforts “to negotiate a two-state solution.”

“The time has come for the world to punish Israel for its disregard for United Nations resolutions,” Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday.

Currently 475,000 Israelis live in these settlements in the West Bank (excluding East Jerusalem), where 2.8 million Palestinians reside.

“Deeply concerned” by Israel’s announcement, the United States and the four European countries recalled Tuesday in a statement that “a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Near East must be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties.”

“We are closely following developments on the ground that affect the viability of the two-state solution and the stability of the region as a whole,” they point out.

These measures come within the framework of an escalation of violence in the area, which has left more than 50 dead so far this year, mostly Palestinians in

occupied West Bank.

Many of these deaths occurred during Israeli military raids on West Bank territory, which frequently trigger armed clashes with local militiamen.

