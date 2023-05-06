The World Health Organization downgraded its assessment of the novel coronavirus pandemic on Friday, saying it no longer constituted a global emergency.

This action ends an announcement first made on January 30, 2020, even before the disease was named COVID-19 and when the disease had not yet spread outside of China.

What does the WHO decision mean? medicalxpress.com tried to answer this question by answering the following questions that may be on the mind of many people.

Why end the global health emergency?

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the epidemic has been “on a downward trend for more than a year, with increasing population immunity to vaccination and infection.” This has allowed most countries to “return to life as we knew it before COVID-19,” he added, meaning the worst part of the pandemic is over.

Tedros added that over the past year, WHO and its emergency committee experts have analyzed pandemic data to determine when to lower the alert level. Yesterday, Thursday, the experts recommended to the director of the United Nations organization that the epidemic no longer qualifies to be classified as a global emergency. The WHO chief said he accepted the recommendation.

What are the practical implications?

For the average person, nothing. The classification of a health threat as a global emergency is intended to warn political authorities of an “extraordinary” event that could pose a health threat to other countries and would require a coordinated response to contain it. Emergency declarations issued by the World Health Organization are often seen as an international distress call for countries in need of assistance. It can also incentivize countries to take special measures to combat disease or release additional funds.

Many countries have, for a while, dropped many of the restrictions they imposed during the pandemic. The United States ends the national health emergency next Thursday.

Is covid still a pandemic?

Yes. Although WHO chief Tedros said the coronavirus emergency was over, he warned that the virus is here and will stay and that thousands of people are still dying every week from it. “There is still a risk that new variants will emerge causing a new increase in cases and deaths. What this news means is that it is time for countries to move from emergency mode to managing Covid alongside other infectious diseases,” Tedros said.

In April, there were nearly 3 million cases of the disease and more than 17,000 deaths reported worldwide, including outbreaks in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the organization reported.

When will the COVID-19 pandemic end?

It does not seem clear. Dr. Michael Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, said that the Corona virus remains a threat to public health, and that its continued evolution may cause problems in the future. “It took decades… for the 1918 pandemic virus to disappear,” he explained, referring to the Spanish flu, which is believed to have killed at least 40 million people.

“Pandemies only really end when the next pandemic begins,” Ryan added, emphasizing that although COVID-19 will continue to circulate among people for a very long time, it is doing so on a much lower level than it was.

What are the other diseases that declared an emergency?

The World Health Organization previously declared global emergencies for outbreaks of swine flu, Zika virus, Ebola, polio, and Mbox, formerly known as monkeypox. He declared a polio emergency nearly nine years ago. It continued even as officials worked to eradicate the disease from a number of countries.

Last July, WHO chief Tedros declared the outbreak of monkeypox in dozens of countries a global emergency. The disease peaked in Europe and North America soon after, but technically it remains a global emergency.

Do we still need to take precautions regarding COVID-19?

Yes. Health officials say the virus will not go away now and advise people to get vaccinated, including booster shots if they qualify. Although many of the measures imposed at the height of the pandemic, including wearing masks and physical distancing, are only required in certain settings, such as hospitals or nursing homes, officials say people with underlying health issues or with weakened immunity It may be helpful for them to continue to take some of those precautions.

High levels of immunization, both from vaccination and previous infection, helped to significantly reduce the spread of the disease.

Simon Clark, assistant professor of microbiology at the British University of Reading, warned against dropping all means of protection against the Corona virus.

“The message to the public should remain to care and think about others,” he said. “If you are sick with a respiratory infection, such as a cough, do not put others at risk, especially those who are vulnerable. If you are fit and young, Covid can still be bad. And if you are old, it can still be bad.” Old and weak, it might kill you.”