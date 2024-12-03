What does the declaration of martial law mean in South Korea?

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol has declared martial law after a conflict with the opposition over budgets. The president has described the opposition, which has a parliamentary majority, as “anti-state forces trying to overthrow the regime.” “The National Assembly acts like a monster bent on overthrowing liberal democracy,” he noted. This is the full text of the martial declaration and its implications:

In order to protect liberal democracy from the threat of overthrowing the regime of the Republic of Korea by anti-state forces active in the Republic of Korea and to protect the safety of the people, the following is hereby declared throughout the Republic of Korea starting at 11:00 p.m. on December 3, 2024:

All political activities, including the activities of the National Assembly, plenary sessions of city councils, political parties, political associations, rallies and demonstrations are prohibited. All acts that deny or attempt to overthrow the liberal democratic system are prohibited and fake news, manipulation of public opinion and false propaganda are prohibited. All media and publications are subject to the control of the Martial Law Command Strikes, work stoppages and rallies that incite social chaos are prohibited. All medical personnel, including trainee doctors, who are on strike or who have left the medical field must return to their jobs within 48 hours and work faithfully. Violators will be punished in accordance with Martial Law. Ordinary innocent citizens, excluding anti-state and other subversive forces, will be subjected to measures designed to minimize inconvenience to their daily lives.

Violators of this proclamation will be arrested, detained and searched without a warrant in accordance with Article 9 of the Republic of Korea Martial Law (Martial Law Commander’s Special Measures Authority) and will be punished in accordance with Article 14 of Martial Law.