The president of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeoldeclared a few minutes ago emergency martial law in the country, when considering that the opposition is carrying out numerous “anti-state activities” and with a view to “eradicating pro-North Korean forces”.

The announcement, it should be noted, comes after the Democratic Party, which has a majority in the National Assembly, approved without the great support of Yoon’s ruling People’s Power Party, general budgets for the year that comes (2025) with multiple cuts.

To take into account

As if that were not enough, the statement included motions to dismiss the attorney general and the head of the Audit and Inspection Boardin charge of monitoring the accounts of public organizations. After the announcement, the authorities have proceeded to explain the conditions of the measure. In case of non-compliance, immediate arrest will be made.

According to the Article 77.1. of the Constitution of South Korea of ​​1948if the president proclaims the state of martial law (in this case, and by its nature, it is an ‘extraordinary’ martial law) “the military forces will be mobilized to maintain public safety and order“.

Definition

Now, what is martial law? Well, it is about a state of exception of the application of the legal norms that are regulated in the constitution of each country. It usually involves a limitation and suspension of some of the rights of citizens.

Also, contemplates more severe punishments for violations than those imposed in normal situations. In order to safeguard public order, powers are granted to all military forces and other police forces. What’s more, they can make arrests without any legal body controlling its activities.

Implications

In practice, it means the paralysis of parliamentary activity. And it is that not only paralyzed political activity in the National Assembly, but also paralyzes the activity policy of citizens, in a way quite similar to a real war episode.

After the imposition of martial law, all political activities are prohibited in South Korea and all media outlets become subject to government surveillance. Likewise, all political activities are prohibited in any area (local councils, town hall, neighborhood associations…).

But this is not all. It involves the appointment of a commanding general. In this case, the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) has been appointed, Park An-su. In turn, the Minister of Defense, Kim Yong-hyunhas ordered strict surveillance of the Army to avoid a coup d’état and for the President of the Government to remain in charge of decisions.